Cairo, Egypt: Gourmet Egypt.Com Foods (“Gourmet” or “GE” or the “Company”), a leading premium grocery retailer, today announces the indicative offer price range (the “Indicative Offer Price Range”) for an offering of up to c. 47.6% of the Company’s existing ordinary shares (the “Shares”, each a “Share”) and the start of the subscription period for its initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) on the Egyptian Exchange (“EGX”).

The Offering will include (i) a private tranche available for qualified institutional investors and high net-worth individuals in Egypt (the “Private Tranche”) and (ii) a public tranche open for public subscription in Egypt (the “Public Tranche”) (collectively the “Combined Offering”).

The book-building period for the Private Tranche starts today, Sunday 25 January 2026, and is expected to close on Thursday 29 January 2026.

The subscription period for the Public Tranche starts today, Sunday January 25 2026, and is expected to close on Wednesday 04 February 2026.

The Indicative Offer Price Range has been set between EGP 6.20 and EGP 6.90 per Share. The size of the Offering is expected to be between EGP 1.18 billion and EGP 1.32 billion.

Based on the Indicative Offer Price Range, Gourmet is set to list with a market capitalization of between EGP 2.48 billion and EGP 2.76 billion.

A total of 190,516,824 (one hundred ninety million five hundred sixteen thousand eight hundred twenty-four) ordinary Shares, representing c.47.6% of the total issued Shares in the Company (the “Offer Shares”), are to be sold by B Investments Holding S.A.E (“B Investments”), Basem Abu Ghazaleh, Jalal Abu Ghazaleh, Deema Abu Ghazaleh and Amgad Sultan (together with B Investments, the “Selling Shareholders”) through a full secondary share sale.

The final offer price (“Final Offer Price”) will be determined through a book-building process and is expected to be announced on Sunday 1 February 2026.

Trading of the shares on the EGX (“Trading”) is expected to take place on or around Monday 9 February 2026.

Gourmet’s shares have been listed on the EGX on Wednesday 21 January 2026 under the symbol GOUR.CA.

Michael Wright, the Chairman of Gourmet, said:

“Today represents a pivotal moment as we open subscriptions for the Gourmet IPO. Our offering provides a distinctive opportunity for potential investors to engage in the growth of a leading premium grocery retailer in Egypt. As we continue to expand our operations, enhance our product offerings, and grow our digital and delivery services, we remain confident in our ability to drive sustainable growth and value for our shareholders. We are excited about the future and the prospects for continued success as we execute our plans through 2026 and beyond. The offer price range reflects our commitment to delivering long-term value while aiming to support post-listing performance, and we look forward to this exciting journey.”

Offering Highlights

The Combined Offering will consist of up to 152,413,459 shares for the Private Tranche and a further 38,103,365 shares in the Public Tranche.

The Selling Shareholders are B Investments S.A.E., Basem Abu Ghazaleh, Jalal Abu Ghazaleh, Deema Abu Ghazaleh and Amgad Sultan.

The subscription period for the Offering starts today, Sunday 25 January 2026, and is expected to close on Thursday 29 January 2026 for the Private Tranche, and on Wednesday 04 February 2026 for the Public Tranche.

The completion of the Offering and Trading is currently expected to take place on or around Monday 9 February 2026, subject to (i) finalizing the book-building process and (ii) completing settlement procedures, regulatory approvals and certain customary conditions associated with the Offering.

Notes

44.3% of the Shares held by the Selling Shareholders shall be subject to a 24-month regulatory lock-up. Any additional Shares not subject to the regulatory lock-up that remain unsold shall be subject to a 6-month commercial lock-up.

At commencement of Trading, B Investments will remain invested in the Company with a 40% stake, demonstrating confidence in the business moving forward.

Details of the Offering are set out in the Public Subscription Notice (the “PSN”). All related documents are available for download at https://gourmetegypt.com/investors.

EFG Hermes Promoting & Underwriting is the sole global coordinator and bookrunner for the Offering.

MHR & Partners in association with White & Case is the local counsel to the issuer for the Offering.

About Gourmet

Gourmet was founded by the Abu Ghazaleh family in 2006 and in 2008, the Company commenced its retail operations, marking the beginning of its transformation into Egypt’s leading premium food retail platform. With a strong commitment to quality, Gourmet has steadily evolved its retail footprint and diversified its offerings to include a wide range of food and beverage private label products.

In 2015, amid macroeconomic shifts and foreign currency challenges, the Company launched Gourmet Food Solutions (“GFS”), a wholly owned manufacturing subsidiary, becoming one of the first movers in Egypt to vertically integrate premium grocery retail with in-house food manufacturing. GFS enabled the Company to reduce import dependence, enhance margins, and scale its exclusive “Produced by Gourmet” product lines—now a cornerstone of Gourmet’s differentiated retail proposition. Gourmet was also among the first grocery retailers in Egypt to launch a proprietary e-commerce and mobile application, establishing an early digital distribution channel alongside its physical store network.

As the Company entered its next phase of growth, B Investments acquired a majority stake, which brought in capital to accelerate expansion. Since then, Gourmet has scaled its retail network, invested in operational infrastructure, and grown its delivery and e-commerce platforms. As of 2024, approximately 35% of sales are generated through delivery, with the remaining approximate 65% from walk-in customers.

Today, Gourmet stands as a premier brand in Egypt’s grocery landscape—renowned for its curated product selection, exclusive offerings, and a seamless customer experience. The Company’s portfolio includes both mainstream grocery items and high-margin private label products under the “Produced by Gourmet” brand. These lines are recognized for their premium taste, quality, consistency, and convenience, supporting both customer loyalty and profitability.

GFS operates two main production facilities that manufacture meat and poultry. It also runs eight specialized kitchens producing ready-made meals, oriental dishes, salads, dairy products, bakery items, pasta, and pastries. This integrated production model allows the Company to control the entire value chain—from sourcing to final sale—ensuring product quality and supply consistency. GFS also supplies to select third-party clients, such as Cairo International Airport and premium HORECA operators, further underscoring its industry credentials.

Gourmet currently operates 21 strategically located stores across Greater Cairo (East & West Cairo, Downtown, Heliopolis, and Maadi), Alexandria, El Gouna, and seasonal outlets in the North Coast. The Company targets affluent, quality-conscious consumers who prioritize product quality and shopping experiences, and who have demonstrated resilience to broader macroeconomic trends.

Gourmet reported consolidated revenue of EGP 2,118 million in 2024 and EGP 2,085 million for the nine months ending September 2025, achieving 39.6% growth compared to the nine months ending September 2024. Adjusted EBITDA reached EGP 293 million and EGP 281 million in the respective periods, with Net Profit of EGP 135 million in both 2024 nine months ending September 2025.

As of October 2025, the Company maintained a healthy balance sheet with EGP 274 million in cash and cash equivalents and minimal bank debt of EGP 29 million. Following the Offering, the Company intends to pay dividends pursuant a dividend policy that will be set to reflect the cash flow generation of the Company and considers potential investment and growth opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

ir@gourmetegypt.com

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (OR TO U.S. PERSONS), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS AN ADVERTISEMENT AND NOT A PROSPECTUS AND IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION, INCLUDING IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN. NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, NOR ANYTHING CONTAINED HEREIN, SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED UPON IN CONNECTION WITH, ANY OFFER OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER IN ANY JURISDICTION. INVESTORS SHOULD NOT SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SHARES REFERRED TO IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT EXCEPT SOLELY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN A PUBLIC SUBSCRIPTION NOTICE PUBLISHED BY THE COMPANY.