670 PS manual T.50 supercar to highlight driver-centric focus on dynamic demonstration circuit

GMA team will fire up the T.50s track car, enabling attendees to hear the GMA’s V12 at 12,100 rpm

A trio of supercars from premium British vehicle manufacturer Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) are making their Saudi Arabian debut from 1-7 March at the SEVEN Concours 2024 in Riyadh. For the first time in the region, GMA is showing its halo T.50, track-only T.50s Niki Lauda, and its latest model, the beautiful T.33 Spider.

Housed in the event’s VIP area, the three GMA models highlight to showgoers the company’s obsession with lightweight, artistic engineering. Meanwhile, multiple display laps by the T.50 will illustrate how design, engineering, performance, and the 12,100 rpm V12 combine to create driving perfection. At the event, Gordon Murray Group CEO Phillip Lee will be joined by famed racing driver and GMA Executive Product and Brand Director, Dario Franchitti MBE to meet customers and fans of the brand.

Phillip Lee, Gordon Murray Group CEO: “Our customers in Saudi Arabia, and nearby countries, are hugely significant to Gordon Murray Automotive. As customers receive their cars, they will experience the driving perfection we’ve engineered into every model. Exhibiting these cars and showcasing the GMA brand for the first time in Saudi Arabia is a great honour. We look forward to sharing our passion for performance with local automotive enthusiasts.”

Defined by its central driving position, the T.50 on display at the Riyadh Concours is the final ‘Production Series’ model built for validation before customer cars began production. The striking ‘Bespoke Rio Blue’ model showcases the most advanced aerodynamics ever seen on a road car - highlighted in the clearest way by the 400 mm rear-mounted fan, which boosts underbody ground effect to deliver an unrivalled driving experience.

Alongside its physics-bending aerodynamics and 12,100 rpm, 670 PS Cosworth GMA V12 engine, the T.50 breaks the supercar mould by offering owners true practicality alongside performance. Each model features 295 litres of usable luggage space, accessed through unique gullwing openings, enabling drivers and passengers to enjoy thrilling road trips in this one-of-a-kind supercar.

While the T.50 will entertain the Riyadh crowds with periodic parade laps on the event’s display course, the T.50s has its own contribution to the proceedings - a demonstration of the screaming V12 engine. This circuit-ready model features the track car’s race-tuned engine that utilises 772 PS as it powers to its astonishing 12,100 rpm limit. Just 25 of the £3.1m T.50s models will be produced, each unique to its owner - GMA will display XP1 in Riyadh, the first ‘Experimental Prototype’ model, finished in a deep, shimmering red. While the T.50s shares the same central driving position as the T.50, it is a completely new car from the ground up including its carbon fibre monocoque and each body panel.

Completing the GMA trio in Riyadh is the timelessly styled T.33 Spider. This open-top version of the T.33 was planned from the outset of the T.33 programme to ensure that both it and its coupe sibling were engineered with the correct attributes to deliver driving perfection. With the roof open, owners will enjoy the most immersive driving experience, hearing the 617 PS 3.9 litre Cosworth GMA.2 V12 engine revving past 11,000 rpm.

The SEVEN Concours 2024 runs from 1-7 March 2024 (4 pm to 1 am) in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. GMA is exhibiting in the VIP area of the show with periodic laps of the demonstration circuit by the T.50.

For more information about GMA and its supercars visit GordonMurrayAutomotive.com.

Media contact: media@gordonmurrayautomotive.com

Social media

Instagram: GordonMurrayAutomotive

Facebook: @GordonMurrayAutomotive

X: @PlanetGMA

YouTube: Gordon Murray Automotive channel

About Gordon Murray Group

The UK-based Gordon Murray Group comprises Gordon Murray Automotive and Gordon Murray Advanced Engineering.

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) is a UK-based global luxury brand dedicated to creating and manufacturing the world’s greatest driving cars. These ultra-exclusive supercars - the T.50, T.50s, T.33, and T.33 Spider - are engineered and designed without compromise to provide unrivalled driving experiences and driver-centric connection.

Gordon Murray Automotive adheres to seven core brand principles in all its products: Driving Perfection, Lightweight, Engineering Art, Premium Brand, A Return to Beauty, Exclusivity, and The Customer Journey.

Gordon Murray Automotive - the supercars

T.50: The world’s most driver-centric supercar.

Central driving position, three seats. Active and fan-assisted aerodynamics. 3.9 litre mid-mounted Cosworth GMA V12 engine producing 670 PS and capable of 12,100 rpm. Six-speed manual gearbox. 997 kg dry weight. Limited production run of 100.

Full news release, technical specifications, imagery and videos: T.50 press kit

T.50s: The track-only version of the T.50.

Central driving position, two seats. 3.9 litre mid-mounted Cosworth GMA.s V12 engine producing 772 PS and capable of 12,100 rpm. Instantaneous Gearshift six-speed paddle-shift gearbox. Active and fan-assisted aerodynamics. 890 kg dry weight. Limited production run of 25.

Full news release, technical specifications, imagery and videos: T.50s press kit

T.33: The world’s ultimate two-seater V12 coupe supercar.

Full EU and Federal homologation. Passive Boundary Layer Control aerodynamics. 3.9 litre mid-mounted Cosworth GMA.2 V12 engine producing 617 PS and capable of 11,100 rpm. Six-speed manual gearbox. 1,090 kg dry weight. Limited production run of 100.

Full news release, technical specifications, imagery and videos: T.33 press kit

T.33 Spider: A visceral open-top V12 coupe supercar. Full EU and Federal homologation. Passive Boundary Layer Control aerodynamics. 3.9 litre mid-mounted Cosworth GMA.2 V12 engine producing 617 PS and capable of 11,100 rpm. Six-speed manual gearbox. 1,108 kg dry weight. Limited production run of 100.

Full news release, technical specifications, imagery and videos: T.33 Spider press kit

Professor Gordon Murray, CBE – Executive Chairman, Gordon Murray Group

Having spent 20 years as Technical Director to two Formula One teams from 1969-1990, Gordon Murray has a wealth of technical, design, and engineering experience. At Brabham he was instrumental in two world championship wins (1981 and 1983) before three consecutive championship wins with McLaren Racing (1988, 1989 and 1990). In 1990 – after 50 Grand Prix wins – Gordon moved away from Formula One to establish a new company for the group, McLaren Cars Limited.

His first project there, the F1 road car, is still regarded as one of the world’s best-engineered cars. A racing version won two world sports car championships and the Le Mans 24-hour race in 1995. McLaren Cars then completed several other successful projects culminating in the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.

Gordon left McLaren in 2005 to set up a Gordon Murray Design Ltd (in 2007). The innovative British company became a world leader in automotive design, reversing the trend for sub-contracting by having a complete in-house capability for design, prototyping, and development.

In 2017, the Gordon Murray them celebrated the company’s 10-year anniversary along with that of the iStream® manufacturing process at a special event, named ‘One Formula’. Gordon also marked the 25th production anniversary of the McLaren F1 road car, and his 50th year of design and engineering.

In May 2019, Professor Murray was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) by the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, in recognition of his contributions to the motorsport and automotive sectors over the past 50 years. Having formed Gordon Murray Automotive, the T.50 supercar was announced in 2019 and revealed to the world in 2020. Gordon went on to lead the team to create the T.50s track car – revealed in 2021, the T.33 coupe – unveiled in 2022, plus the T.33 Spider – first shown in 2023.

Phillip Lee – CEO, Gordon Murray Group

Phillip Lee qualified as a Chartered Accountant and worked for PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) for four years. After qualifying, he moved into industry and has remained in manufacturing throughout his career.

Phil has worked in the automotive industry for more than 20 years. In 2004, Phil joined Plastic Omnium and worked in director positions in China, Europe, USA, and South America. In all the roles, the greatest achievement was restructuring and managing change with a major focus on delivering performance.

In 2015, Phil returned to the UK and joined the Geely Group of Companies. The first project was with the London Taxi Company, where he was responsible for the next TX5 vehicle along with a new plant and onboarding of a brand-new team.

2017 saw a move to Group Lotus and Phil was responsible for overseeing the acquisition of Lotus and subsequently went on to various roles including CFO and Interim CEO roles. The company’s projects, including Evija, Emira, and Electra were all developed under the directorship of Phil and are the key products in the transformation of Lotus into a volume production supplier of premium vehicles.

In 2020, Phil joined the Gordon Murray Group and has been responsible for delivering the T.50, growth of the group and development of the team. In April 2022, Phil became the CEO of Gordon Murray Group and now leads the group into the next chapter of development and growth.