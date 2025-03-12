Dubai, UAE – Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) and the American Concrete Institute (ACI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on advancing climate mitigation and sustainability within the concrete industry. The MOU was formalized by Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, and Michael J. Paul, President of ACI, a US-based non-profit technical body that develops and disseminates consensus-based knowledge on concrete and its applications.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Alhorr said, “The challenge of decarbonizing concrete production while meeting the growing demands of our region's development requires this kind of comprehensive, multi-level approach. Through this MOU, we are taking important steps toward reducing the environmental footprint of concrete production and promoting sustainable practices that align with global climate goals. By combining GORD's expertise with ACI's technical and educational resources, we aim to drive innovation and create a lasting impact on the construction sector.”

Mr. Paul said, "The need for sustainable practices in the concrete industry is more urgent than ever. As the demand for concrete grows through urbanization and development, we must ensure that sustainability becomes a fundamental part of its production and use. Working with GORD, ACI addresses this challenge head-on. ACI is pleased to be able to draw upon GORD’s expertise in environmental standards, carbon markets, and sustainable practices to help the industry reduce its environmental impact and to create a more resilient and sustainable built environment for future generations."

The MOU outlines several key areas of collaboration between the two organizations, centering on capacity building, training, and the promotion of sustainable innovations within the concrete sector. The collaboration also aims to create frameworks that support change through standardized certifications and sustainability assessments, such as GORD's International Green Mark (IGM), an ecolabeling system which ensures that construction materials meet rigorous environmental standards, enhancing transparency and accountability in the concrete industry. The collaboration will also include joint research to create solutions that enable sustainable cities and communities, as well as the development of technical and educational materials.

One of the key areas of focus in the MOU is the joint exploration of innovative methods to reduce the environmental impact of concrete production. To this end, a significant contribution will come from GORD’s affiliate Global Carbon Council (GCC), a leading voluntary carbon market in the MENA region. GCC is well-positioned to provide expertise in carbon markets and help develop methodologies that provide financial incentives for reducing carbon emissions in concrete manufacturing. Notably, in the Global South, GCC is the only carbon credit program approved by the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). The platform has already received over 1,500 projects across 45+ countries.

The MOU between GORD and ACI also includes plans for promoting ACI's technical and educational documents, introducing awards for outstanding service to the concrete industry, and supporting conferences and events aimed at catalyzing the transformation of the construction industry. As part of this, GORD will support the local ACI chapter, providing valuable resources and guidance to enhance the development of sustainable practices within regional concrete communities.

Through their collaboration, GORD and ACI hope to catalyze a shift toward more environmentally responsible practices, ensuring that concrete production and the built environment contribute to global climate mitigation goals.

​​​​​​ABOUT GORD

The Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) is a non-profit organization spearheading MENA region’s sustainability milieu. Headquartered in Qatar Science and Technology Park, GORD drives the transformation of societies, industries, and the built environment by influencing corporate ethos, fostering innovation, and developing capacity to enable low-carbon sustainable growth for present and future generations. The organization’s key operations include R&D, standards setting, green buildings certification, accreditation services, voluntary carbon markets, performance testing, knowledge dissemination and advisory services on sustainability and climate change for governments, non-government, public and private sector organizations.

ABOUT ACI

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) is a leading authority and resource worldwide for the development and distribution of consensus-based standards, technical resources, educational & training programs, certification programs, and proven expertise for individuals and organizations involved in concrete design, construction, materials, and repair who share a commitment to pursuing the best use of concrete.

