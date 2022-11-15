Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:- Google Cloud announced today the launch of the Center of Excellence (CoE) that is set up to provide learners in Saudi Arabia with access to develop in-demand skills in emerging cloud technologies with Google Cloud training and certification.

The center will provide training courses in the latest cloud technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and infrastructure modernization, that will upskill professionals in the Saudi market who are leading digitization efforts in their businesses or keen to pursue a career in the cloud industry. The courses are offered at no-cost.

Building on Google Cloud’s Skills Boost program that runs globally, the CoE in Saudi Arabia joins in the company’s global efforts to train more than 40 million professionals around the world in cloud skills, that will equip them with the necessary knowledge to drive a culture of innovation and boost digital transformation in enterprises as well as startups.

The announcement was made at the “Next’22 Developers Hub” event hosted by Google Cloud in Riyadh, where the company also launched the “60 days of Google Tech Program ” with 300 developers starting their learning journey as the first cohort at the center to become certified associate cloud engineers. The center will run multiple cohorts throughout the year that are available to professionals of all ages in the Kingdom and provides Google Cloud certification upon the completion of the training courses.

Bader Al Madi, Saudi Arabia Country Manager for Google Cloud said: “ Google Cloud is launching a “Center of Excellence” in Saudi Arabia to support the realization of the National Vision 2030 and its “Human Capability Development” program in specific, which aims to ensure that Saudis have the required capabilities to compete globally. The launch also comes at a time where businesses of all sizes in the Kingdom are realizing that the need to go digital is inevitable and are embracing digital transformation as a top priority, and thus require trained professionals who are well versed in the Cloud industry to lead the transformation. We are opening up the center virtually to ensure that everyone in all corners of the Kingdom has accessibility to the courses and can grow and develop their digital skills with Google Cloud”.

Additionaly, the “Google for Startups Cloud Academy'' was also announced at the event which is a 10 week program designed for startups across Saudi Arabia that are leveraging technology to build scalable, resilient and innovative solutions to solve business challenges . All accepted startups will receive mentorship and support from teams at Google and its mentor network in application modernization, artificial intelligence (AI), Data & Analytics, machine learning (ML) and marketing.

The Developers Hub event also hosted IT decision makers, developers and students, who are all coming together to shape the future of cloud skills training in the country.

For more information on the training programs, please visit the center’s official website.

-Ends-

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization’s ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.