Dubai, UAE - Google is announcing today Google for Startups Accelerator: Climate Change, a 10-week, equity-free hybrid program for Seed to Series A startups tackling Climate Change with tech. In partnership with Google Cloud, the Middle East and Africa program helps high-potential startups based in the Middle East and Africa grow with the best of Google through a mix of in-person and virtual activities, 1:1 mentoring, and group learning sessions.

In addition to mentorship, the Google for Startups Accelerator: Climate Change program features deep dives and workshops focused on product design, business growth, and leadership development. Selected startups will also benefit from dedicated Google Cloud technical expertise and receive credits via the Google for Startups Cloud Program.

Eligibility criteria includes-

Startups demonstrating traction, ideally between Seed and Series A stage.

Building a scalable product or service with a significant total addressable market and defensible growth model.

Focusing on sustainable technology climate solutions, cleantech and green energy.

Deeply technical, preferably leveraging technologies like Machine Learning and AI.

Commitment from CTO and/or technical roles to participate and engage in required program sessions.

Joyce Baz, Head of Communications at Google, said: "As more organizations navigate the necessary, sustainability-driven business transformations on the horizon, they’re looking for new tools and technology to help them. We believe the global startup ecosystem plays a pivotal role in accelerating their progress, which is why we’re excited to kick-off 2023 with Google for Startups Accelerator: Climate Change programs, and encourage startups in the Middle East and Africa to apply. These programs will focus on identifying, supporting and scaling startups that are building technologies to combat climate change. This is the first time we’re running the program in MENA, we’re looking forward to welcoming participants in our region at a critical time when technology can unblock and accelerate decarbonization of the economy."

Through a combination of 1-to-1 and 1-to-many learning sessions, startups will receive mentoring from experienced engineers and business experts from Google and the wider ecosystem throughout the program. This support will be specifically tailored to the needs of the startups' businesses. Along with being paired with specialized Startup Success Managers (SSM) from Google, participants will also receive further training on how to use our best practices, tools, and personnel. At the end of the program, the cohort will present their achievements in a Demo Day in front of Google teams, mentors, investors, partners and key stakeholders from the Middle East and Africa startup ecosystems. After the program ends, startups will continue to receive support via the Google for Startups Accelerator Alumni program & network.

Application window is now open until July 7th, and applicants can apply through the link - https://startup.google.com/accelerator/climate-change/middle-east-africa/.