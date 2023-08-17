​​​​Dubai, U.A.E – Starting August 1, 2023, customers who purchase a set of four Goodyear passenger or SUV tires with a diameter of 18 inches and above will be automatically enrolled in a six-month tire protection program. This tire protection program is valid for purchases of Goodyear tires made from August 1, 2023 to October 31, 2023. Drivers can avail this special promotion at over 300 points-of-sale across the UAE, including more than 17 Goodyear-branded retail stores and over 180 authorized tire dealers.

Working together with its UAE distributor, Swaidan Trading Company (STC), for this tire protection program, Goodyear's tire protection offers a range of comprehensive benefits to customers, including:

6 months of tire protection, safeguarding against damages caused by road hazards.

Free puncture repair at certified dealers.

A 5-year warranty, reflecting Goodyear's commitment to exceptional quality and durability.

Fatih Baser, Director for Consumer Business, Goodyear Middle East & Africa stated, "Goodyear has a proud tradition that spans 125 years of delivering high quality tires around the world that allow drivers to achieve a smoother journey every single time. In the UAE, we have been enabling mobility for an ever-growing community for 40years.We are thrilled to offer this protection coverage as an additional level of peace of mind to all drivers in the UAE.”

The UAE is the first country within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in which Goodyear is introducing this tire protection program.

Shameem M.P, General Manager - Allied Products, Swaidan Trading Company added, “We are proud to be partnering Goodyear to offer this protection program, which further demonstrates our joint commitment to further enabling smooth journeys for drivers and passengers."

-Ends-

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About Swaidan Trading Company

Swaidan Trading Company LLC is the largest trading arm of the UAE’s reputed family business conglomerate, Al Naboodah Group. Founded in 1958 by two brothers, the Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group is among the most well-respected family company names in the UAE. Employing around 10,000 people of almost 50 different nationalities, the Al Naboodah Group’s core business focus covers civil engineering, building and MEP, in addition to representing a diverse portfolio of global brands in the automotive, transportation, travel, electrical, logistics, agriculture, smart cities, real estate and renewable energy sectors.

Al Naboodah is a trusted brand renowned for the delivery of world-class projects and services and for exceeding the quality demanded by its clients. For more information about Al Naboodah Group, please go to www.alnaboodah.com

CONTACT:

Samantha Koo

samantha_koo@goodyear.com