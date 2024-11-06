Golden Pillar Developments intends to launch its first projects with medical activity in the real estate market, as the company chose the Medical City in the Administrative Capital to be the beginning of its first projects within an ambitious investment plan that includes implementing medical projects with targeted investments of up to 10 billion pounds.



Magdy Saad, Chairman of the company, confirmed that Golden Pillars conducted many market studies that reveal the large gap between supply and demand in projects with medical activity, and the Medical City in the New Administrative Capital was chosen as part of the company's plan to be present in the best strategic locations, and to be part of this medical edifice in the Administrative Capital.



He added that the company is about to launch its first medical project, which is a specialized medical hospital that will be one of the largest medical projects currently in the medical city. The company decided to benefit from the long experience of its founders in development and construction to implement a project that will be an icon and a giant and integrated medical edifice. He pointed out that the company decided to launch a specialized and integrated medical project, as the project includes a hospital, outpatient clinics, a radiology and analysis laboratory, and a commercial area.



He said that a company specialized in managing and operating medical facilities was chosen in order to preserve the investment value of the project and ensure the highest quality standards, and to ensure providing the best service within the project, stressing the importance of the management element in preserving the investment value and quality of any project.



A group of distinguished doctors in various specialties were contracted to provide their services and to be part of the hospital's work team.



Ayman Mohamed, the company's CEO, added that the company has an ambitious investment plan to implement distinctive projects in the medical sector during the coming period, with a total investment portfolio of up to 10 billion pounds, especially with the strong demand in the health sector in Egypt, as there is a gap of up to 133 thousand medical beds required to serve the population, and that the number of specialized medical projects in the administrative capital does not exceed 2% of the total projects offered during the previous period.



He noted that the company owns a diverse land portfolio that the company plans to implement medical projects on during the coming period, as the company is preparing to launch its second medical project soon, and the company is planning to implement two projects with hotel management in New Cairo and Mohandessin, which will be announced soon.



He said: "Given the large gap between supply and demand in medical projects, any specialized medical project that integrates the elements of excellence will be a success for this project, especially with the strong demand, and the evidence is the strong demand from foreign investors to invest in medical projects and purchase medical portfolios in Egypt recently."



The company's founding structure includes strong experience exceeding 18 years in development in the Egyptian real estate market, as Magdy Saad has more than 18 years of experience in developing projects in the cities of October, Zayed and New Cairo, as he has extensive experience working in various new cities, in addition to working outside Egypt and establishing a company in Oman, Kuwait and Riyadh and implementing distinctive projects with hotel management.



The company's founding structure includes Ayman Muhammad, who has extensive experience of more than 10 years in the field of market studies and providing real estate consulting to major companies, which gives him strong experience in the field of management and understanding the nature of the real estate market.



The company's board of directors also includes Khaled Mustafa, founder and owner of a large contracting company with a history of more than 16 years in construction inside and outside Egypt. For his part, he confirmed the company's ability and commitment to implement its future projects, as the company's engineering sector possesses many engineering and executive competencies capable of implementing specialized projects. He stressed that delivering projects on their predetermined dates is one of the most important policies of the company to which it has committed itself.