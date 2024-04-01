Dubai, UAE - Dian Jewellery, teaming up with Finmet DMCC and Valaurum, is excited to unveil Dubai's very first 24K gold note souvenir, paying homage to the beloved tradition of gold in Emirati culture. Each note has 0.1 grams of 24 karat gold inside it and showcases the captivating beauty of Dubai's skyline and landmarks, distinguished by a unique serial number, making it a sought-after collectible.

Founder of Dian Jewellery, Rahul Sagar, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce the Dubai's very first 24K gold note souvenir, a testament to our dedication to innovation and our rich heritage of gold craftsmanship. Our goal is to celebrate Dubai's splendor while offering a timeless keepsake for residents and visitors.”

Dian Jewellery's heritage is deeply intertwined with the legacy of Shantilal Jewellers (SCS), an esteemed name in the UAE's jewellery industry for over five decades. Established in 1969 by Shantilal Chatrabhuj Sagar, SCS embodies tradition, excellence, and craftsmanship. Continuing this legacy, Dian Jewellery, founded in 2020, introduces innovative designs and superior-quality 18 and 22 karat gold and diamond jewellery.

Rahul Sagar announced the launch of the gold note on Instagram, garnering an overwhelming response with over 33 million views. Priced at just 159 AED per piece, accompanied by a commemorative cover, the gold note serves as a cherished memento encapsulating the essence of Dubai's cultural heritage. It is available for purchase exclusively at Dian Jewellery and Shantilal Jewellers (SCS) in Dubai Gold Souk and online at www.Dianjewellery.com

As Eid approaches, the 24K gold note emerges as an ideal Eidi gift, symbolizing tradition, elegance, and enduring value. "Beyond its material value, the gold note embodies enduring relationships and cherished memories," explained Rahul. "Unlike typical gifts that may lose their appeal over time, the inherent value and lasting nature of gold ensure that this souvenir will remain a treasured possession for generations to come.

It is important to note that the Dubai Gold Note is a souvenir and not legal tender.

With its enduring quality and timeless significance, the gold note souvenir promises to become a treasured possession, ensuring that the spirit of Dubai resonates in the hearts and homes of travelers worldwide.

Website- www.Dianjewellery.com

Address - Al Hind Plaza Bldg 8, 4th Floor, Office 410

Contact Number - 0585916991

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dianjewellery/

About Dian Jewellery

DIAN Jewellery, founded in 2020, emerged as a pioneering force amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originating from an unexpected moment in Adelaide, Australia, where the founder, Rahul Sagar’s cricket career was halted by injury, DIAN was born from a vision to revolutionize the jewelry industry. Specializing in 18K gold and diamond craftsmanship, DIAN seamlessly blends tradition with innovation, crafting pieces that exude elegance and sophistication. Their dedication to quality and reliability is evident in every creation, each telling a unique story. With a focus on personalized experiences, DIAN's cutting-edge e-commerce platform brings their finely crafted pieces to customers worldwide, offering an immersive shopping journey. Renowned for their ability to bring personalized visions to life, DIAN Jewellery continues to redefine the standards of luxury jewelry, ensuring each piece reflects the individuality and beauty of its wearer.

About Shantilal Jewellers

Shantilal Jewellers, with a legacy spanning 54 years, epitomizes tradition and excellence in the UAE. Founded by Shantilal Chatrabhuj Sagar in 1969, the journey began with a bold move to settle in the UAE, shaping a golden legacy. For over five decades, the brand has excelled in gold jewellery manufacturing, wholesale, and retail, crafting exquisite pieces that blend sophistication with luxury. Upholding principles of honesty, trust, and transparency, Shantilal Jewellers aims to perpetuate its renowned family jewelry business's timeless legacy. Each piece reflects not only the rich heritage but also the integrity and authenticity synonymous with the Sagar family's tradition in the world of fine jewelry.