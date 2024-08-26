Guests can enjoy exclusive live sessions with beauty influencers Rama Marawi, Raghad Fahmi, and Bessan Ismail on August 29th and 30th.

Flower arrangements, a popcorn station, a claw machine, temporary tattoos, professional makeup touch-ups and more will be available.

Exclusive skincare and hair consultations, express facials and various other activations with top brands like Comfort Zone, CHI, GOSH, Ducray, FILORGA and more.

Qatar, Doha – Gold Apple, one of the largest global beauty omni-retailers, is delighted to announce the return of its highly anticipated Beauty Days, now in its 4th edition, taking place from August 29th to 31st, 2024, with doors open on August 29th and 31st from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, and on August 30th from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM. This month’s event promises a series of exciting workshops, brand activations, and exclusive activities designed to celebrate the Back-to-School season.

Kicking off on August 29th, the main stage will feature a GOSH makeup workshop led by the talented beauty expert, Rama Marawi, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn expert makeup techniques and secrets using GOSH's latest products. From 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the stage will host an exclusive Q&A session with UAE-based sensation Raghad Fahmi, who will delve into topics of beauty, modesty, and the latest skincare trends. On August 30th, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, beauty enthusiasts will not want to miss an exclusive session with Syrian singer and online celebrity Bessan Ismail, where she will share her insights into the hottest makeup trends and tips. These sessions will be led and moderated by local influencer and content creator Sarah Abusadeh.

Aside from the celebrity sessions, guests can treat themselves to flower arrangements, indulge in delicious treats at the popcorn station, get touch-ups from beauty experts and try their luck at the claw machine for a chance to win coveted beauty prizes. Temporary tattoos will also be available for those looking to get cool designs ahead of the school season.

Gold Apple has also partnered with leading beauty brands for exciting collaborations, offering attendees a firsthand look at the latest products and trends in the industry. Across all three days, attendees can enjoy a range of ongoing activities including the Ducray Skin Analysis and Clinique Beauty Bar, CHI hairstyling and braiding. Additionally, guests can enjoy FILORGA express facial treatments from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM on all 3 days.

Available on August 29th, guests can visit The GOSH makeup station for hands-on experiences from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM and explore Comfort Zone consultations from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. On August 30th, from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM, the RUDE makeup station will be a highlight for beauty enthusiasts. The event will conclude on August 31st with a special makeup and skincare station featuring popular Korean beauty brands Soo’ae, Food Story, Unicorn Glow, and Blessed Moon from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM.

The full event program will be available soon on Gold Apple’s Instagram page. Shoppers can visit the store located at Doha Festival City, Level GF, located near the Main Entrance. Online shoppers can check out the Gold Apple app on the App Store or the Google Play Store or browse through the online store on the official website.

Change your idea of beauty shopping with Gold Apple.