Al Riyadh – GoDaddy introduced its latest innovations to its WordPress Hosting product focused on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to help designers and developers save time on a variety of tasks.

GoDaddy has made it easier for customers to create new websites on Managed WordPress site. Users are asked a few questions about their business and their goals for the site. GoDaddy AI takes over from there. It automatically creates a website template, with content and images, based on the answered questions. Users still have complete control over the content on their website. Before the site is published, users can review and make edits to the content to ensure it aligns to their brand and reflects accurate and up-to-date information.

“At GoDaddy, our goal is to equip entrepreneurs and designers with innovative digital tools that accelerate their journey toward digital transformation. By integrating GoDaddy Managed WordPress with generative AI, we’re offering Emirati entrepreneurs a powerful, user-friendly solution that leverages cutting-edge technology,” said Selina Bieber, Vice President for International Markets at GoDaddy.

In addition to creating a website in a few short clicks, GoDaddy AI technology is also heavily featured in the Hub, GoDaddy’s Website Designer and Developer dashboard. This enables website designers and developers to save time on daily tasks with the Hub's integrated tools, regardless of where the sites are hosted. Additionally, the Hub helps Web Designers and Developers efficiently publish bulk site updates, automate invoices and client communications, gain performance and optimization insights, and stay on top of security with automatic threat alerts all from one dashboard.