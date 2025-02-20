Dubai, UAE - As Ramadan approaches, GoDaddy, a global leader in empowering entrepreneurs, emphasizes the importance of strategic marketing for small businesses. Insights from the company reveal that 67% of Emirati business owners believe their marketing efforts would greatly benefit from artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. GoDaddy Airo® is a pivotal tool to enhance operational efficiency and help drive sales during the holy month.

“Ramadan is a time of interest for marketing, presenting a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services and boost their sales,” said Selina Bieber, Vice President of International Markets at GoDaddy.



“With increased viewership of Ramadan-themed media and a surge in-app installations, small businesses should invest in creative marketing strategies that resonate with the spirit of the season.”

During Ramadan, consumer habits shift significantly. Shorter working hours lead to increased online shopping, with e-commerce sales in the Middle East rising by 61% during this period. Understanding these changes is crucial for businesses aiming to optimize how they market their business online through social media, ads, promotions and so on.

Effective Marketing Strategies

Understanding how to reach your target audience is a key opportunity to capitalize on during the holy month. GoDaddy shares these practical tips for entrepreneurs and small business owners to use while creating, adjusting, or enhancing their marketing strategies during Ramadan.

Emphasize Ramadan Values

Highlighting core values such as compassion, generosity, and family is crucial in engaging potential customers. Ads should reflect themes that resonate during Ramadan, as 53% of conversations on social media focus on family. Businesses that successfully incorporate these values can leave a lasting impression on consumers.[1] Find a Unique Perspective

The challenge lies in presenting traditional Ramadan themes from a fresh angle. Understanding the target audience's needs and preferences is essential. Consider AI-powered tools like ChatGPT as your personal assistant to help find market trends, analyze them and deconstruct your competitor’s strategies – but always be sure to review output for accuracy. Craft Thematic Content

Choosing a relevant theme—such as family or charity—and developing a content calendar that reflects this across all channels will enhance engagement. According to GoDaddy’s global survey, 44% of Emirati entrepreneurs lack awareness about available artificial intelligence solutions that could help them to stay ahead and plan early for Ramadan. Using AI tools like GoDaddy Airo and GoDaddy Airo prompt library will help seamlessly deliver engaging, relevant content during Ramadan. Highlight Special Offers

Introducing enticing promotions and discounts tailored for Ramadan can help attract customers looking to celebrate the season with meaningful purchases. Announcing special Ramadan offers and promotions is always attractive. To help drive purchases, entrepreneurs and small business owners can create targeted email campaigns to send out exclusive promo codes to reach their Muslim audience during the holy month.

As Ramadan approaches, GoDaddy encourages entrepreneurs to embrace these strategies to help maximize their marketing efforts with customers. By aligning their campaigns with the right attributes and behaviors associated with Ramadan, small businesses can amplify their online visibility, drive meaningful engagement with customers, and increase sales.

