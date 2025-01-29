Expansion in distributorship within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, introducing popular supplements and beauty brands, representing a key milestone in GMG’s regional growth strategy.

Repositioning of “Supercare” from a traditional pharmacy model into a holistic wellness destination, addressing the rising demand for personalised and comprehensive health solutions.

Dubai, UAE: GMG, a global well-being and retail conglomerate, has announced its participation in this year’s Arab Health through its Health & Beauty division. As a trusted partner for almost five decades, GMG will showcase a portfolio of its own Health & Beauty concepts and brands and well-known contracted brands.

This year marks the division's expansion in distributorship within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), bringing several well-known supplements and beauty brands closer to consumers in the country. This move represents a significant milestone in GMG’s regional growth strategy within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). It aligns with GMG’s vision to redefine the health and beauty customer journey, providing consumers with access to over 50 globally renowned wellness and skincare brands.

Speaking about the company’s strategic growth, Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, said: “Having one of the oldest pharmacies in the UAE, “Al Khayam”, now known as “Supercare”, we remain committed to being a trusted partner and growing together to deliver value and excellence to our customers. Growth and evaluation will always be a priority for us. As a regionally rooted conglomerate with global aspirations, combined with our long-term vision to become a leading wellness and lifestyle provider in the Middle East, it will only help us to push our boundaries further.”

At Arab Health 2025, GMG will present its own Health & Beauty concepts and brands and a curated selection of industry-leading brands, including New Chapter, Bluebonnet, clean and sustainable supplement lines, and Dermedic, an advanced dermatological skincare brand. Other innovations include collagen and protein ice creams, health kiosks, gifting stations and the launch of Derma Studio service, offering personalised skin analysis using advanced technology. These in-store services, available at Supercare’s The Dubai Mall and The Dubai Hills Malls branches, provide tailored skincare solutions, empowering customers to address their unique skin needs with precision and expertise.

Moreover, Supercare has recently undergone a transformative repositioning, shifting from a traditional pharmacy model into a comprehensive wellness destination to cater to consumers' changing requirements and address the growing demand for personalisation, preventative, and holistic health solutions.

Marko Dakovic, President of Health & Beauty at GMG, said: “ At GMG, we prioritise innovation, personalisation, bringing solutions that meet the diverse needs of today’s consumers. The new look and feel of Supercare marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine well-being solutions for our consumers. This transformation also creates an exceptional platform for our partners to showcase their products, leveraging Supercare’s enhanced identity to reach and engage with a broader audience. He added: Arab Health serves as an ideal platform to showcase our offerings and emphasise our role as the partner of choice, which is aligned with our mission and vision of providing the best well-being solutions.

GMG's Health & Beauty portfolio now comprises over 100 stores across the UAE, including the opening of 14 new stores in the past 12 months, with more planned for this year. This rapid expansion is part of a broader initiative to make health-related products more accessible, bringing GMG's vision of holistic health to more communities and ensuring that quality wellness products are within reach.

For more information, please visit GMG’s booth C.C79 at Arab Health 2025 between 27 -30 January 2025.

About GMG

GMG is a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sports, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics sectors. Its vision is to inspire people to win in ways that make the world better. GMG's investments span across six key verticals: GMG Sports, GMG Everyday Goods, GMG Health and Beauty, GMG Properties, GMG Logistics, and GMG Home.

In line with its 'farm-to-fork' vision, GMG covers the entire food consumption chain with its state-of-the-art food manufacturing facilities, expanding food retail network, and distribution of popular international brands. The company entered the food retail industry by acquiring Géant operations in April 2022. In February 2023, GMG acquired aswaaq LLC, including its companies operating in retail, trading, and properties, positioning the group as one of the UAE's largest community mall operators.

Under the ownership and management of the Baker family for over 47 years, GMG is a valued partner of choice for the world's most successful and respected brands in the well-being sector. Working across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, GMG has introduced more than 120 brands across 21 countries. These include notable home-grown brands such as Sun & Sand Sports, Dropkick, Supercare Pharmacy, Farm Fresh, Klassic, and international brands like Nike, Columbia, Converse, Timberland, Vans, Mama Sita's, and McCain.

Please visit our website and social media channels for our latest updates:

https://gmg.com/

https://www.instagram.com/gmgvoice/

https://twitter.com/gmgvoice

https://www.facebook.com/GMGVoice/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/10077935/