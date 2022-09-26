This facility will help support the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051 and Food Tech Valley initiative.

Dubai, UAE: Today, GMG – a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sports, food, and health sectors - inaugurated the world’s second largest fully automated Himalayan pink salt manufacturing facility by capacity in UAE under its GMG Food division. Located in Mina, Jebel Ali, Dubai, the facility has a capacity of 70,000 metric tons and can produce 200,000 kgs of high-quality Himalayan pink salt per day.

According to Maximize Market Research, the global Himalayan pink salt market was valued at US$10.63 billion in 2020. The global industry is projected to grow at 4.2% from 2021-2027 to touch nearly US$14.18 billion. GMG Food is committed to supporting the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051 and the Food Tech Valley initiative by developing a comprehensive ecosystem that includes sustainable food production with innovative technologies and fast-track local production. The company is already working towards building specialized production lines for herbs and spices and aims to complete this by the first quarter of 2023.

Mohammad A Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, said, “This is a proud moment for us at GMG, as we open the world’s second largest Himalayan pink salt manufacturing facility by capacity in the UAE and introduce our latest brand, Sapora. As a global well-being company with strong roots in the UAE, GMG is honored to contribute to the country’s national food ambitions while representing the UAE in the global food processing industry.”

“This is only the beginning, as we set another benchmark for food manufacturing systems in the region. The opening of this facility will help put GMG on the global map of food manufacturing and set us up to expand to global markets in the near future,” Baker added.

The GMG Food division is a food manufacturer and brand creator that adds value to the UAE’s economy by producing locally and supplying its customers with fresh and nutritious food through two home-grown brands – Farm Fresh, Klassic and now Sapora. With the addition of the Himalayan pink salt facility, GMG’s food manufacturing business now boasts six state-of-the-art factories supported by an R&D kitchen and food laboratory. These facilities cover six product lines: meat, seafood, Himalayan pink salt, herbs and spices, cold cuts, and butchery and marination.

GMG’s food business has grown from its humble beginnings in the early 1970s as a butchery and frozen foods distributor to become the partner of choice for international food and FMCG brands looking for representation throughout the UAE.

About GMG

GMG is a global well-being company whose vision is to inspire people to win in ways that improve the world. GMG retails, distributes, and manufactures a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sport, food, and health sectors with investments spanning four key verticals: GMG Sports, GMG Food, GMG Health, and GMG Consumer Goods.

With the recent acquisition of the Géant supermarket chain in the UAE and expansion rights to the Géant, Monoprix, and Franprix brands in the Middle East, GMG is now a leading player in the food retail industry.

Under the ownership and management of the Baker family, it has become a leading global company affiliated with the world's most successful and respected brands in the well-being sector.

Working across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, GMG has introduced more than 120 brands into its markets. These include notable home-grown brands such as Sun & Sand Sports, Dropkick, Supercare Pharmacy, Farm Fresh, Klassic, and international brands like Nike, Columbia, Under Armour, Timberland, Vans, Mama Sita's, and McCain.

Please visit our website and social media channels for our latest updates:

https://gmg.com/

https://www.instagram.com/gmgvoice/

https://twitter.com/gmgvoice

https://www.facebook.com/GMGVoice/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/10077935/