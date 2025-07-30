Dubai, UAE – GMG, a global well-being and retail conglomerate, has announced a landmark partnership with Amazon in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to transform the online shopping experience for customers across the region. This partnership aims to provide customers with incredible prices and deals across a wide selection from GMG’s key categories, including Sports, Health & Beauty, and Everyday Goods.

As part of the collaboration, GMG and Amazon will enable faster delivery of high-demand products across grocery, lifestyle, and wellness categories. The partnership will expand access to globally recognised and trusted brands from the GMG portfolio, catering to rising demand for fast, convenient, and quality-focused services - all through the trusted Amazon shopping experience customers have come to know and love.

Over the course of this agreement, GMG will accelerate its omnichannel strategy by harnessing Amazon best practices in Artificial Intelligence (AI), logistics, and customer service technology. This move supports GMG’s vision of combining its strong physical retail presence with seamless digital experiences to shape the future of retail in the region.

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, stated, “This partnership with Amazon represents a pivotal chapter in our digital commerce strategy. As consumer behaviours evolve, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences driven by technology, speed, and relevance. With the Middle East’s ecommerce market projected to reach $50 billion by 2025, this collaboration is timely and strategic. Together, we will establish an unparalleled ecommerce experience that embodies the dynamism and ambition of the retail sector in the Middle East.”

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President, Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, added: "Driven by our customer obsession and long-term thinking, we are proud to collaborate with GMG, a partner who shares our innovative spirit. By combining Amazon's online retail expertise with GMG's diverse portfolio, we are making it easier for customers across the region to access the brands and products they love. Together with GMG, we look forward to delighting millions of customers across MENA with this exciting new offering.”

Amazon continues to elevate the customer offering across the region through expanded product selection and convenient delivery options as fast as same-day, all backed by a reliable shopping experience. With a diversified retail footprint and a growing digital presence, GMG’s partnership with Amazon in the region signals a shared vision to further build a dynamic online retail landscape that delivers speed, convenience, and quality at scale.

GMG’s latest expansion builds on the strength of its diversified business divisions. GMG Sports operates over 650 stores and represents more than 90 brands, including its own home-grown concepts. GMG Everyday Goods manages six retail concepts, with over 60 stores, some of the most popular exclusively distributed brands, and 10 proprietary brands. Meanwhile, GMG Health & Beauty oversees more than 105 stores, featuring some of the best distributed brands in the well-being sector and four of its own concepts. This agreement underscores GMG’s broader mission to inspire healthier and more active global communities through innovation, accessibility, and purpose-driven partnerships.

Over the coming months, customers across the region will start to see new GMG offerings go live on Amazon.ae, Amazon.sa, and Amazon.eg, as they roll out to online shoppers in stages – ensuring the best possible experience.

About GMG

GMG is a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sports, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics sectors. Its vision is to inspire people to win in ways that make the world better. GMG's investments span across six key verticals: GMG Sports, GMG Everyday Goods, GMG Health and Beauty, GMG Properties, GMG Logistics, and GMG Home.

In line with its 'farm-to-fork' vision, GMG covers the entire food consumption chain with its state-of-the-art food manufacturing facilities, expanding food retail network, and distribution of popular international brands. The company entered the food retail industry by acquiring Géant operations in April 2022. In February 2023, GMG acquired aswaaq LLC, including its companies operating in retail, trading, and properties, positioning the group as one of the UAE's largest community mall operators.

Under the ownership and management of the Baker family for over 47 years, GMG is a valued partner of choice for the world's most successful and respected brands in the well-being sector. Working across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, GMG has introduced more than 120 brands across 21 countries. These include notable home-grown brands such as Sun & Sand Sports, Dropkick, Supercare Pharmacy, Farm Fresh, Klassic, and international brands like Nike, Columbia, Converse, Timberland, Vans, Mama Sita's, and McCain.

Please visit our website and social media channels for our latest updates:

https://gmg.com/

https://www.instagram.com/gmgvoice/

https://twitter.com/gmgvoice

https://www.facebook.com/GMGVoice/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/10077935/

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon.

For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.