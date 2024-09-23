Kuwait – As part of its ongoing commitment to place customer safety at the forefront and ensure market readiness, General Motors Middle East has announced the launch of its regional first-responder trainings for the second time, now expanding beyond the UAE to team up with the Kuwait Civil Defense.

The first session of the 'Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) – First Responders Training' saw the involvement of 30 dedicated first responders, with the attendance of senior officials from Kuwait Civil Defense. Through hands-on sessions and expert-led discussions, participants were able to engage with best practices for managing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) during emergencies, especially those that utilize GM’s Ultium battery platform.

Carried out by seasoned professionals from GM Middle East’s Customer Care and Aftersales team, the proactive involvement of Kuwait Civil Defense in this training initiative underscores the effectiveness of strategic public and private sector partnerships towards improving BEV user safety.

Sajed Sbeih, Director of Customer Care and Aftersales at GM Africa and Middle East said, “We are proud to be able to offer Kuwait’s Civil Defense training from an Electric Vehicle standpoint. This places itself as milestone in our journey to broaden our BEV plans. Additionally, safety education is the cornerstone of our ability to serve our customers and support stakeholders during emergencies. We are grateful to Kuwait Civil Defense for this opportunity, and to all participants for joining us in elevating public safety as we navigate a sustainable, electrified ecosystem.”

GM is committed to fulfilling its promise of educating first and second responders, with detailed guidance from OnStar’s advisors. Known for its innovative in-vehicle technology, OnStar, connects users with human advisors at the touch of a button, facilitating immediate communication with police in the event of a crash. This helps not only the driver, but also public safety officials that are in search of useful information to aid with the classification of different scenarios to devise suitable approaches to the ensure utmost preparation.

EV safety begins well before any potential collision. GM’s Ultium-based HUMMER EV and Cadillac LYRIQ, feature high voltage wiring routed away from passengers and benefit from a lower center of gravity compared to internal combustion vehicles, lessening the occurrence of rollovers. In addition, these vehicles are designed with isolated electrical circuits to minimize the risk of current returning to ground.

Before new vehicles reach customers, GM conducts extensive real-world and virtual testing, such as battery pack immersion and splash tests to mimic the severity seen in flood conditions. During these tests. GM’s engineers analyze the functionality of battery modules and validate systems that autonomously disconnect a vehicle’s high voltage circuit.

Kuwait’s Vision 2035 strives to revitalize the demand for the electric vehicle market, and while it is still beginning to grow, it is forecasted to continue growing. GM has accelerated EV readiness across two countries in the region, and this is only the start. This new era of mobility aligns with GM’s broader efforts to educate public safety, fire, and emergency service providers, contributing to regional sustainability goals and furthering its vision of zero emissions.

