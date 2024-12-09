Dubai, UAE– GluCare.Health, a hybrid metabolic platform dedicated to transforming the management of metabolic diseases, announces a groundbreaking research collaboration with Pendulum Therapeutics, Inc. (“Pendulum”), a biotech company developing and commercializing revolutionary and effective products that address imbalances in the microbiome, transforming people's lives from the inside out. This collaboration aims to assess the effectiveness of the Pendulum Glucose Control probiotic on glycemic control, weight management, food cravings, and overall metabolic health, conducted under GluCare.Health’s unique hybrid model of care, which combines in-person clinical engagement with advanced remote data monitoring.

The rising global incidence of metabolic diseases such as obesity, pre-diabetes, and type 2 diabetes underscores the need for innovative treatments and has led to an explosion of GLP-1 medication usage. GluCare.Health's hybrid model, integrating continuous data monitoring with regular in-person visits, is designed to improve access, behavior, and treatment adherence. This hybrid approach facilitates a deeper understanding of each patient's unique health journey and significantly improves patient engagement, adherence, and outcomes by providing real-time support outside the clinic. GluCare.Health’s approach addresses a wide array of patient needs, from lab panels and body composition analysis to nutrition coaching and advanced wearables. GluCare.Health continues to explore ways to transition patients off medications as behaviors and outcomes improve over time.

Study Design and Objectives

Evaluating the Effectiveness of Pendulum Probiotic on Glycemic Control, Weight Management, Food Cravings, and Metabolic Health under a Hybrid Model of Care is a six-month study that will evaluate the impact of Pendulum Glucose Control on key metabolic health outcomes, including glycemic control, weight management, food cravings, and other critical metabolic markers in patients with pre-diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and obesity, as well as those transitioning off GLP-1 medications. The study is designed to gather real-world evidence on the efficacy of Pendulum Glucose Control, offering valuable insights at a time when metabolic diseases are rising at an unprecedented rate globally. This research collaboration has the potential to redefine metabolic disease management. By incorporating Pendulum Glucose Control, a probiotic supplement, which leverages targeted strains such as Akkermansia with demonstrated clinical validation, GluCare.Health aims to provide a scientifically validated treatment option for patients. This study will contribute to an understanding of how probiotics can complement traditional GLP-1 therapies, especially for patients transitioning off these medications.

This research will utilize continuous real-world data gathered through GluCare.Health’s app, combining clinical and remote patient monitoring. The study will assess a range of health markers, including HbA1c levels, body weight, body composition, lipid profile, and other metabolic health indicators. Additionally, new digital biomarkers such as changes in sleep patterns, stress levels, and activity metrics will be explored through GluCare.Health’s existing partnership with ŌURA. By capturing these insights in real-time, GluCare.Health seeks to understand not only how probiotics affect traditional metabolic markers but also how they impact broader lifestyle and behavioral health indicators; a key component in managing long-term metabolic health effectively.

Dr. Ihsan Al Marzooqi, Co-Founder and Managing Director of GluCare.Health, said, "At GluCare.Health, our mission is to continuously innovate how we manage metabolic diseases. This includes exploring innovative companion approaches, alongside pharmaceutical GLP-1 medications. This collaboration with Pendulum allows us to explore the potential of probiotics, in enhancing glycemic control and managing weight; key factors for improving the lives of people with diabetes and metabolic conditions. Pendulum has successfully isolated highly targeted strains such as Akkermansia and have demonstrated clinical validation, a rarity in the supplement industry. By combining our hybrid care model with Pendulum's probiotics, we hope to provide real-world evidence of a new, highly effective treatment option for our patients on medications, with a special focus on those transitioning off GLP-1 medications."

Dr. Adam Perlman, Chief Medical Officer of Pendulum, said, “We're excited to show how Pendulum Glucose Control, as part of an integrated intervention program, could potentially help patients with metabolic conditions improve their long-term health outcomes. Clinical research has demonstrated that the next generation bacterial strains in Pendulum Glucose Control lower hemoglobin A1C .6 and post-meal glycemic levels by 33%. They also help with satiety, cravings, and weight management. I believe that this type of comprehensive approach is critical to tackling the growing metabolic crisis."

About GluCare.Health:

GluCare.Health is a first-principles based “hybrid healthcare” platform, the first of its kind, tackling the global metabolic health crisis head-on. The company's unique vertically integrated model of care synthesizes the human and machine in the pursuit of enduring behavior change and lasting outcomes. Conceptualized in the Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and opening the doors to its first state-of-the-art 10,000 sq foot facility in September 2020, it is the world’s first healthcare provider to empower both clinicians and patients through Continuous Metabolic Monitoring as part of its standard model of care, an innovative and ultra-personalized ‘continuous healthcare’ approach that provides a comprehensive and real-time view of patients. For more information on GluCare.Health, visit www.glucare.health.

About Pendulum Therapeutics:

Pendulum Therapeutics is disrupting the health industry. Pioneering the next frontier of microbiome science, the biotech company (San Francisco, California) works to develop revolutionary and effective products that address imbalances in the microbiome, transforming people's lives from the inside out. Led by Colleen Cutcliffe, Co-founder and CEO who received her Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Johns Hopkins University, Pendulum was founded in 2012 by a diverse team of scientists with deep microbiology, biochemistry, computational and clinical expertise. In 2024, Colleen Cutcliffe brought on Dr. Adam Perlman, MD, MPH as Chief Medical Officer, formerly a Medical Director at Mayo Clinic and Duke University. Investors in the company include Sequoia Capital, True Ventures and the Mayo Clinic. www.pendulumlife.com

Media Inquiries

Zeina Abdalla

zeina@glucare.health