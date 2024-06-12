Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – GlobeMed Saudi, a leading Third-Party Administrator (TPA) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and TachyHealth, a leading provider of healthcare Artificial Intelligence solutions, have announced a strategic cooperation aimed at optimizing healthcare benefits management in the Kingdom. The signing ceremony was held in Riyadh, marking the beginning of a collaborative effort to enhance healthcare benefits management services through innovative technology.

The collaboration brings together GlobeMed Saudi’s extensive experience of over 20 years in healthcare benefits management and TachyHealth’s advanced AI solution to enhance the overall experience of insured members.

In a move that will increase the utilization of technology in the industry, TachyHealth will deploy its advanced AI solution to optimize GlobeMed Saudi's claims and authorization processing workflow. Leveraging TachyHealth's advanced algorithms and machine learning capabilities, GlobeMed Saudi aims to offer insured members serviced by GlobeMed Saudi easy access to healthcare services without delays.

"At GlobeMed Saudi, we are dedicated to continuously enhancing our service offerings and maximizing value for our clients," said Jad Moawad, General Manager of GlobeMed Saudi. "Our partnership with TachyHealth represents a pivotal milestone in our commitment to delivering unparalleled services for a streamlined patient experience."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with GlobeMed Saudi in their quest to innovate and optimize healthcare benefits management," said Dr. Osama AbouElkhir, CEO of TachyHealth. "Our AI solution is tailor-made to address the unique challenges faced by healthcare stakeholders, and we are confident that it will deliver tangible benefits to GlobeMed Saudi and its valuable clients and members. This partnership exemplifies the transformative power of technology in driving positive change within value-based healthcare."

The ceremony, attended by senior executives from both companies underscored the commitment of both GlobeMed Saudi and TachyHealth to this significant alliance.

About GlobeMed Saudi

GlobeMed Saudi is a leading healthcare benefits management company incorporated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2004. It is the first Third Party Administrator (TPA) in the country to be licensed, under the supervision of the Insurance Authority, and qualified by the Council of Health Insurance (CHI) in 2010.

GlobeMed Saudi administers health benefits programs for the public and private sectors, managing thousands of lives. GlobeMed Saudi offers innovative solutions from providers’ network management to utilization management and review, as well as business intelligence tools. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, GlobeMed Saudi continues to redefine the standards of healthcare benefits management.

For more information about GlobeMed Saudi, please visit www.globemedsaudi.com.

About TachyHealth

TachyHealth is a pioneering provider of advanced AI solutions designed to revolutionize value-based healthcare. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, TachyHealth empowers enterprise healthcare clients to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive better outcomes.

For more information about TachyHealth, please visit https://tachyhealth.com/