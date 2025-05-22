“These partnerships are enhancing the country’s position as a global hub for high-quality, future-ready healthcare solutions” - Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Globalpharma, the UAE’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturer and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC, has signed 4 strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the Make it in the Emirates Forum 2025. The agreements reinforce the UAE’s position as a regional hub for pharmaceutical innovation, localization, and advanced healthcare manufacturing.

The MoUs were signed individually with each partner, reflecting Globalpharma’s tailored approach to strategic collaboration. The agreements were concluded with four international players — PharmaPrimes Laboratories (Jordan), Nerhadou International (Egypt), Aora Health (Spain), and BioSyent Pharma Inc. (Canada). His Excellency Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Chairman of the Emirates Drug Establishment witnessed the signing ceremonies with PharmaPrimes Laboratories, Nerhadou International, and Aora Health. These partnerships span critical areas such as technology transfer, product licensing, supply, and local manufacturing. Aligned with the UAE’s industrial strategy, the collaborations aim to bolster domestic production, reduce reliance on imports, and accelerate access to next-generation healthcare solutions across the region.

“The strategic collaborations announced by Globalpharma during ‘Make it in the Emirates’ reflect the UAE’s commitment to strengthening domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing and reducing reliance on imports. These partnerships embody the core goals of the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative—empowering local industry, accelerating innovation, and enhancing the country’s position as a global hub for high-quality, future-ready healthcare solutions,” stated His Excellency Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Chairman of the Emirates Drug Establishment.

"Dubai Investments’ long-term strategy is rooted in enabling sectors that drive national progress, and healthcare is central to that vision. These strategic partnerships by Globalpharma reflect the commitment to advancing the UAE’s industrial capabilities, promoting knowledge transfer, and building a resilient pharmaceutical ecosystem that supports regional health security and innovation-driven growth," said Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, General Manager of Dubai Investments Industries and Masharie and Board Director at Globalpharma.

Among the signings, PharmaPrimes Laboratories, a leading CRO based in Amman, Jordan, has signed a strategic partnership with Globalpharma to establish advanced local capabilities for batch release and analysis of biosimilar drugs in the United Arab Emirates. This partnership reflects PharmaPrimes’ commitment to strengthening quality infrastructure and providing high-quality, cost-competitive biosimilar therapies across the GCC countries, enhancing the competitiveness of the pharmaceutical sector and improving healthcare quality in the region.

In another major agreement, Nerhadou International, one of Egypt’s foremost nutraceutical companies, joined forces with Globalpharma to introduce a portfolio of innovative nutraceutical and over the counter (OTC) products tailored to regional health needs. The collaboration is expected to reinforce the UAE’s wellness landscape by promoting preventive care and healthier lifestyles.

Further expanding its footprint in the wellness space, Globalpharma entered a collaboration with Aora Health, a Spanish company known for its science-driven approach to functional supplements. The partnership will see the co-development and local manufacturing of a premium range of preventive health supplements, enabling quicker market access to European-quality wellness products across the UAE and the MENA region.

Rounding out the series of partnerships, Globalpharma signed a Licensing and Supply Agreement with BioSyent Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with unique and effective products in Canada and select international markets. The agreement covers the introduction of FeraMAX®, a patented oral iron supplement known for its high bioavailability and reduced gastrointestinal side effects. Globalpharma will undertake secondary packaging and marketing of the product within the UAE.

About Globalpharma

Globalpharma is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC. Established in 1998, Globalpharma is currently a market leader in key generic pharma segments with a strong regional footprint. Globalpharma started its operations in the UAE in 2003 and expanded its growth in 2008 with product line extensions and new product launches across 14 countries in the GCC and select African markets. Currently Globalpharma has two Manufacturing plants, A state of the art Beta-Lactam Penicillin Manufacturing plant providing the Amoxicillin & AmoxiClav brands in the larger MENA region. Additionally, catering to the Lifestyle disease segments, is a General Medicine Manufacturing Plant with a variety of Liquid & Oral Solid Dose capabilities. www.globalpharma.com

About PharmaPrimes Laboratories

PharmaPrimes Laboratories is a CRO company offering comprehensive services in drug development and delivery systems, with a strong focus on innovation and delivering effective, high-quality therapeutic solutions in the Middle East and selected global markets. Its services include Research & Development, Pharmaceutical Quality Control, Biosimilar Testing and Analysis, and Bioanalysis and Bioequivalence Studies. PharmaPrimes is committed to the highest standards of quality and international regulations to ensure reliable and efficient service delivery.

www.pharmaprimes.com

About Nerhadou International

Established in 1996, Nerhadou International is a leading Egyptian pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturer headquartered in 6th of October City, Giza. The company pioneer’s innovative healthcare solutions, including oral dispersible film (ODF) technology, and is ranked among Egypt’s top 50 pharmaceutical companies for six consecutive years. With a strong presence across the Middle East and Africa, Nerhadou is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable products that enhance health and well-being. www.nerhadou.com

About Aora Health

Aora Health is a Spain-based nutraceutical company focused on science-backed, condition-specific supplements. With a strong emphasis on research and innovation, Aora delivers high-quality products across key health segments, including digestive, cognitive, and women’s health. www.aorahealth.com

About BioSyent Pharma Inc

BioSyent Pharma Inc is a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing patient outcomes through innovative, in-licensed healthcare products. With a diverse portfolio spanning therapeutic areas such as iron deficiency, pain management, women's health, and oncology support, BioSyent delivers clinically proven solutions to patients and healthcare professionals across Canada and select international markets. The company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “RX”.www.biosyent.com