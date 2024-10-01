Riyadh: WTS Energy, a global provider of workforce solutions for the energy and infrastructure sectors, is proud to announce its formal expansion into Saudi Arabia with the establishment of WTS Energy Arabia. The new entity, officially incorporated with a federal commercial registration, has operations in Riyadh and the Eastern Province. The move marks a major milestone in WTS Energy’s global growth strategy and underscores its commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030, which will require fast, effective workforce solutions and human capital development to fulfil its inspiring potential.

WTS Energy Arabia is poised to deliver efficient, ethical and reliable staffing services for highly skilled and technical roles, tailored to the region's needs, from traditional and new energies sectors to the critical infrastructure roles required for giga projects. The company's offerings include manpower solutions, providing flexible workforce options to meet both permanent and temporary staffing needs; direct hire and executive search, offering rapid access to qualified talent pools; and employer of record (EOR) services, simplifying employment processes with full compliance and cost efficiency. Additionally, WTS Energy Arabia’s customers can explore bespoke training solutions, focused on upskilling local talent in line with market requirements.

The new venture is led by Albert Kahlow, Global Business Director and General Manager of WTS Energy Arabia, supported by a team of sector and locational specialists. Commenting on the launch, Kahlow said, “Saudi Arabia is one of the most important markets in the world for energy and infrastructure projects, and we are delighted to be solidifying our presence here with WTS Energy Arabia. This is a natural progression of the work we’ve been delivering across the Middle East, including in the Kingdom, for many years, building significant expertise in supporting major CAPEX projects. Our focus is on safe, reliable, and scalable workforce solutions that align with the transformative goals set out by Vision 2030. We are committed to developing local talent and providing world-class expertise to support the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving energy and infrastructure needs.”

WTS Energy brings nearly 25 years of successful operations in Middle East markets including the UAE and Iraq, building a significant client roster across the energy and infrastructure value chain of national operators, international contractors, and service companies. The launch of WTS Energy Arabia unlocks a new level of accessibility for existing and future clients.

WTS Energy has 21 office locations worldwide and operates in over 50 countries, supporting more than 3,500 contractors globally. This global strength of resource, combined with local expertise, enables the firm to deliver reliable and agile workforce solutions to the Kingdom’s energy and infrastructure markets.