Dubai, UAE: Global Village has announced the extension of Season 26 until May 7, giving guests plenty of opportunity to discover Ramadan traditions from a multitude of different countries and cultures. Family and friends can enjoy Ramadan Nights in the unique setting of Global Village with the best food, shopping and plenty of relaxed entertainment for all ages.

During Ramadan, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, attractions and entertainment will offer a line-up of authentic Ramadan traditions, including Iftar and Suhoor at the beautiful Majlis of the World. Launched last season, the outdoor Majlis quickly became a popular Ramadan destination, and this year will be bigger and better than ever with full service meals available. On weekends, guests can continue to enjoy the fireworks at 9pm.

Global Village will be transformed with lights, decoration, ambient entertainment and a relaxing atmosphere. Pavilions will be filled with perfect Ramadan and Eid gift items as well as everything you need for the home during the holy month.

Bader Anwahi, CEO at Global Village, said: “The holy month of Ramadan is a time for reflection and an occasion to reconnect with loved ones, and there is no better place than Global Village to experience these authentic moments. We are delighted that we have been able to prolong the season to enjoy the entire holy month with our guests and partners. This year, is also the first time in our history that we will be able to celebrate Eid Al Fitr together, which will be a very special moment for us.”

The Iftar cannon, placed next to the Majlis of the World, will fire at sunset to signal the end of the daylong fast. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of mouth-watering cuisine across Global Village and a very unique Iftar or Suhoor at the Majlis whilst they enjoy traditional entertainment and a variety of board games.

Guests can book tables at the Majlis via the Global Village app for up to six people for AED 150 for two hours, or stay the entire evening for just AED 200.

Global Village’s country pavilions offer a range of food items for Iftar such as dates, honey and spices at Saudi Arabia and Yemen pavilions, dry fruits at Afghanistan, and sweets at Turkey and Syria pavilions. Unique kitchen supplies and utensils from Morocco, Turkey and Egypt will make Iftar special while bukhoor from the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia pavilions give the touch of the traditional calming aromas.

Shoppers looking for the perfect outfits can explore a range of abayas, daily wear gowns and prayer scarves at Saudi Arabia and Morocco pavilions or pick up accessories from the Europe pavilion as Eid gifts.

From April 1 to May 7, park opening hours will be from 6 pm to 2 am every day.

For more information, please visit: www.globalvillage.ae or download the Global Village App.

About Global Village

Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions in the region and amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region. Global Village takes guests on a journey rich in culture, cuisine and awe-inspiring entertainment.

