Global travel and tourism PR specialists gathered in the Cape Winelands this week at the annual Travel Lifestyle Network (TLN) AGM.

Focused on the latest industry insights, shared learning and connections, and innovative tools being used in travel PR, Communications and Marketing, the event highlights the network’s global reach and commitment to staying at the forefront of the rapidly evolving PR landscape.

The TLN AGM brought members representing 30 markets together to address the trends that are shaping the industry and affecting agencies worldwide. Talking points included the latest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, and mastering communication within PR teams to navigate generational differences in the workplace, which now comprise five generations for the first time in history.

Further sessions covered the business tools every PR agency needs in their toolkit, how to create a compelling response to any RFP, and taking a global approach to PR and Marketing for today’s travel and tourism clients. The AGM provided a platform for TLN members to forge global partnerships in the PR space. Recognising the power of collaboration, TLN aims to foster a strong network of agencies that can share knowledge, resources, and best practices to better serve clients and drive industry innovation.

During the AGM, TLN also announced its newly appointed board members, including Isabel Tapp, Founder and CEO of AllDetails, as the representative of the GCC and Middle East regions. A boutique communications and marketing agency headquartered in Dubai, AllDetails specialises in luxury hospitality, travel and lifestyle clients in the GCC and greater Middle East region. With more than 20 years’ of local experience, the award-winning agency is uniquely placed to bring unparalleled GCC and Middle East expertise and perspective to TLN.

Isabel Tapp said of the appointment: “We are delighted that AllDetails has been invited to join the board of the Travel Lifestyle Network as the GCC and Middle East representative. TLN’s spirit of collaboration, innovation and evolution is perfectly aligned with our goals and values as one of the Middle East’s leading travel and lifestyle communications agencies.”

“In our dynamic, fast-evolving region, we relish the opportunity to share our local insights, while collaborating with and learning from our industry peers in other key global markets,” Isabel said. “We look forward to working hand in hand with our travel and lifestyle counterparts in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania over the coming years.”

The newly appointed board comprises:

Americas : David Zapata, Founder and CEO Zapwater Communications

: David Zapata, Founder and CEO Zapwater Communications Asia and Oceania: Anne Wild, MD Anne Wild & Associates

Europe : Ruben Obadia, CEO Message In A Bottle

Middle East : Isabel Tapp, Founder and CEO AllDetails

Network Chair: Natalia Rosa, CEO Big Ambitions

Honorary Chair: Hanna Kleber, President KPRN Network

"Global partnerships are the bedrock of our network's continued success," says Natalia Rosa, newly appointed Chair of TLN. "Our AGM has been a wonderful opportunity for our members to connect, collaborate, and learn from one another so that they bring that knowledge back to their respective agencies and their team and clients reap the rewards.”

Having led the global network for several years, outgoing Chair and Director of GroupExpression in France, Virginie Le Norgant, said it had been a great privilege to be at the helm of the Travel Lifestyle Network.

“A truly global network of talented PR, marketing and communications specialists in the travel space, TLN has expanded its reach with representation now in such markets as Mexico, Indonesia and even Canada. It is my sincere belief that the new Board will continue to expand the network strategically so that our mutual travel and tourism clients benefit from our global mindset and truly local approach,” she said.

About Travel Lifestyle Network:

Travel Lifestyle Network (TLN) is a global PR agency network specialising in travel and tourism, with over 21 members representing more than 30 markets. TLN provides a platform for independent agencies to collaborate and share best practices, enabling them to deliver exceptional PR services to clients around the world. For more information, visit www.travellifestylenetwork.com.

About AllDetails:

Established in the UAE in 2005 by industry leader Isabel Tapp, AllDetails is an award-winning boutique communications, PR and marketing agency in Dubai. One of the Middle East’s most respected communications consultancies, AllDetails specialises in luxury travel, tourism and hospitality clients, and has been instrumental in launching a number of high-profile luxury brands in the highly competitive GCC market. For more information, visit www.alldetails.net.

