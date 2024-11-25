Dubai, UAE: The World Realty Congress & Awards 2024 will bring together global leaders in real estate, PropTech, development, and sustainability from December 9th to 13th at the Palazzo Versace, Dubai. The landmark event, which will consist of a conference and then an award ceremony, is set to establish critical dialogues around the role of the real estate sector in supporting the UAE’s Vision 2033, which emphasizes innovation, sustainability, and long-term economic growth.

As the UAE continues its transformation into a hub for cutting-edge urban development, this congress will serve as a key platform to discuss the integration of green building practices, and focus on delivering actionable outcomes, PropTech advancements, and present sustainable frameworks to foster a collaborative movement within the industry. Industry experts will share insights on the pressing issues and opportunities reshaping real estate.

“The UAE’s Vision 2033 lays out an ambitious blueprint for sustainability and innovation in real estate,” said Jatin Deepchandani, CEO of Plan3 Media, the event’s organizer. “The World Realty Congress will not only highlight current trends but also catalyze discussions that will help shape the future of real estate development in the region. Real estate isn’t just an industry - it’s a driver of economic growth, community development, and environmental responsibility. And that’s exactly what this event is going to showcase.”

The Congress will host a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, Madhav Dhar, Co-founder and COO of ZāZEN Properties, Stuart Harrison, CEO of Emrill Services, Hamdan Mohamed Al Kaitob, Head of Property & Community Development at DEYAAR DEVELOPMENT PSJC, Francis Giani, Chief Community Management Officer at Dubai Holding Community Management, and Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Group.

The event will feature panel discussions, masterclasses, and roundtable sessions on pivotal topics such as smart city development, energy efficiency, and investment strategies. PropTech innovations will also be a major focus, offering attendees insights into the tools and technologies redefining real estate practices globally.

Sustainability will be woven throughout the congress, reflecting the UAE’s broader push toward an environmentally responsible future. “It’s no longer just about adopting sustainable practices - it’s about embedding them into every facet of development,” added Deepchandani. “We’ll be addressing how developers, investors, and governments can work together to implement sustainable practices that ensure long-term growth, in line with the UAE’s vision for the future.”

The event will culminate on December 13th with the Awards Gala, where over 312 nominees will compete for recognition across categories celebrating innovation, leadership, and the adoption of future-forward real estate practices. These awards will honor not just individual achievements but the wider contributions to economic development and community building..

Backed by nine international industry associations, the World Realty Congress is set to be the largest gathering of its kind in the region, drawing delegates from across the globe. It will offer unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaborative engagement across the entire spectrum of the real estate sector. The event will be supported by LOAMS, as the "Powered By" sponsor, Berkeley Services as the Platinum sponsor in sustainable facilities management, and Elevision, as the Presenting Sponsor for the Awards.

About Plan3Media Event Management

Plan3Media (P3M) is a unique event and media company that conceptualises original event ideas and transforms the ideas into thriving, intellectual event properties through seamless end-to-end execution. Founded in 2015, P3M focuses primarily on international business conferences, awards, seminars, and community events.

For more information or interviews, please contact:

Your Wordsmiths - Content & PR

Neha Kaul

0504507068

neha@yourwordsmiths.com