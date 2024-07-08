During the opening, the first headquarters of Regus Company was received in the New Administrative Capital in Pioneer Plaza project, Eng. Khaled Abbas, Chairman of the Administrative Capital Company for Urban Development, Maryam Al-Kaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Egypt, Abdul Hadi Al-Qasabi, Member of the House of Representatives, and Mark DeCrozaile, CEO of Regus Middle East and Africa.



For her part, Ambassador Maryam Al Kaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Egypt, said that the relations between Egypt and the Emirates are a model to be emulated in Arab relations, noting that Emirati-Egyptian relations are based on solid foundations and rules that have contributed to their continuity at an increasing rate over the past decades until they have reached the stage The well-established strategic partnership that is resistant to all the changes and challenges around it, which resulted in strengthening cooperation paths between the two sister countries to expand investment horizons and strategic partnerships, noting that “Pioneer Plaza” project is the result of Egyptian and Emirati work on the land of the New Administrative Capital, noting that the Egyptian state It succeeded in overcoming the obstacles facing all investors through a plan that it is implementing accurately and in record time. This plan included the issuance of several important legislation and decisions whose primary goal is to open the way for investors to expand in all economic fields, adding that the remarkable and continuous development witnessed by the New Administrative Capital It made the Administrative Capital not only an icon for Egypt, but for the whole world.



In the same context, Eng. Khaled Abbas, Chairman of the Administrative Capital Company for Urban Development, said that the New Administrative Capital represents a qualitative leap in the process of sustainable development, as it is a model of a smart city, attracting foreign investments and international and local partnerships, with the aim of ensuring the establishment of a modern city that meets the needs of investors. Pointing out that the project to build the new capital has now become a reality, after it was a dream that came true thanks to the will of the Egyptian political leadership and the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, stressing that “Global Pioneer” implemented “Pioneer Plaza” project according to the engineering designs with all professionalism and precision. Noting that the New Administrative Capital Company is ready to provide all forms of support to all investors who present their projects in the Administrative Capital, the company aims to provide all forms of support to all real estate developers and provide facilities for completing their application series in Egypt.



Mark DeCrozaile, CEO of Regus in the Middle East and Africa, said that “Global Pioneer” has a common and ambitious vision that coincides with Regus, which prompted us to contract with them to have a headquarters for the company in the New Administrative Capital in “Pioneer Plaza” project. He stressed that Global Pioneer places great emphasis on sustainability in all its projects and always strives for development.



Eng. Sami Sayed, Chairman of Global Pioneer, said that Global Pioneer was established in the UAE in 2002 and seeks to provide a valuable real estate product that serves all customers and investors, stressing that the company has branches in Europe, Asia and Africa in a total of 10 countries. The company has no less than 750 employees, and the company invests in real estate investment in projects with various activities, including residential, commercial, administrative, and educational projects.



Sayed added that the company has many headquarters in countries and since the launch of the new administrative capital, it has become a dream for all investors to invest in it as the new republic, with a new investment vision for President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, pointing out that the new administrative capital has all the ingredients to become a modern, global, and sustainable smart city. It has all the ingredients for success, and these reasons resulted in Global Pioneer choosing to launch its first commercial project in the Administrative Capital, as well as the company’s headquarters being located in the Administrative Capital in Egypt.



Eng. Sami Sayed, confirmed that the company believes in the success of the New Administrative Capital and that it will not only be a distinguished city in Egypt but also in the Middle East and globally, adding that there is strong and close cooperation and support with the Administrative Capital Company for Urban Development, In connecting all the facilities to “Pioneer Plaza” project, “Pioneer Plaza” is the first “commercial - administrative - medical” project to be operated and to have all services connected to it, and it is built on an area estimated at 25.000 square meters, and consists of a basement, ground floor, and 7 floors. It has parking for about 300 cars, stressing that the facades of “Pioneer Plaza” building were designed and implemented specifically to resist heat and fires. It was also designed as the first energy-efficient building, and all sustainability principles were applied to it in the construction process with international designs by Pioneer Abu Dhabi Engineering Company. The mall project is supervised by an Egyptian, Emirati, and Italian administration, which creates a competitive environment on a global level, adding that renewable energy (solar energy) has been used in the entire area of the building and connected to the electrical network in the Administrative Capital, and the latest international specifications have also been used in studies. Vertical and horizontal movement, and Elevators were supplied and installed from Finland with the latest modern international elevator specifications.



Sami pointed out that there are approximately 150 employees working in “Pioneer Plaza” project, and one of the international companies in the field of office solutions was attracted and cooperated with them to accommodate 400 employees, adding that “Global Pioneer” , when it proposes any of its projects, aims to Conducting a very accurate and precise feasibility study to implement it professionally on the ground, which requires strong financial solvency for the rapid implementation of projects. He thanked the New Administrative Capital Company for the speedy completion of its work with the company, indicating that the Administrative Capital Company and all its officials were following the stages of implementing “Pioneer Plaza” project periodically and continuously to remove all sanctions.



Eng. Sami Sayed, Chairman of Global Pioneer, confirmed that the company has more than one project in Cairo, the first of which are two international schools with an implementation rate of 20%, as well as the Pioneer Avenue project that will be implemented during the current year, which is a commercial residential project on a total area estimated at 30-acres and includes a commercial mall, indicating that there is a future plan to launch another project in the New Administrative Capital consisting of two towers, each tower with 40 floors. The first tower will contain offices and commercial units, and the other tower will consist of apartments, and hotel apartments.