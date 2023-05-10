Australia headquartered Ansett Aviation Training (AAT) has announced that its new Middle East full flight simulator training centre, Ansett Aviation Training Dubai, will be located within the Dynamic Advanced Training facilities at Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in Dubai South, United Arab Emirates.

Ansett Aviation Training Dubai is partnering with Dynamic to develop a one-stop training solution for airlines and pilots located five minutes’ drive from Dubai World Central Airport. The new Middle East operation by AAT will initially offer an ATR72-600 full flight simulator by September 2023 and adds to Dynamic’s state-of the art training facilities already catering to the pilot and cabin safety training demands of a large number of commercial airlines and business jet operators across the globe.

Ansett Aviation Training's CEO Mark Delany said “Ansett Aviation Training has a proud history of offering simulator training services in Australia, Europe and Asia. We are delighted to be expanding our services into Dubai and working closely with the teams at Dynamic Advanced Training and Dubai South to develop training solutions for the aviation industry.”

Dynamic Advanced Training’s Co-Founder Mark Kammer said “We are very fortunate that the stars aligned and to welcome Ansett as our new partner. The leadership of Mohammed bin Aerospace Hub has been hugely supportive of this partnership from the very start. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts and our partnership will benefit airline operators near and afar!”

In his comments, Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said: “We are pleased to welcome Ansett Aviation Training to Dynamic Advanced Training's facility, with whom we are proud to have a partnership. We are confident that the new addition in the centre will enhance the capabilities of pilots and airlines through its training solutions and contribute to Dubai's vision of becoming a leading aviation hub. We will spare no effort in supporting the new facility so that it can prosper, succeed, and connect with different stakeholders.”

The new AAT training center in Dubai will be ready for training in September 2023 and is now in active discussion with airlines on how to best support their training requirements.

About Ansett Aviation Training

Ansett Aviation Training (AAT) is a global pilot training solution provider operating and housing over 28 full flight simulators across 6 different training centers. It’s headquarters are located at Tullamarine International Airport in Melbourne, Australia with two additional training centers in Australia, two international ones in Milan, Italy and Taipei, Taiwan as well as the recently announced Middle East Training Center located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.