twofour54 debuts its podcast suite live at GMC, empowering creators with flexible, high-quality recording on-site.

twofour54’s revitalised creative services suite adds value to the already comprehensive media hub ecosystem.

Abu Dhabi – twofour54, part of ADNEC Group and Abu Dhabi’s leading media hub, announces three major services at the Global Media Congress (GMC), further underpinning its role by providing a bespoke destination services environment. These include the up and running Studios at Yas Creative Hub, the rollout of an invigorated, comprehensive suite of creative services, and the introduction of a high-quality fully customisable and portable podcast suite – live at GMC – all designed to empower creators and amplify Abu Dhabi’s media ecosystem.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “The introduction of these offerings by twofour54 illustrates our commitment to developing Abu Dhabi’s media sector. As a component of the ADNEC Group, twofour54 bolsters the emirate’s position as a hub for media production, creativity and collaboration, thereby driving the industry’s growth.”

The Studios, now fully operational at Yas Creative Hub (YCH), offers two 600-square-metre sound stages meticulously designed for television productions, indie films, digital content, and an assortment of media projects. These facilities come equipped with green rooms, makeup suites, and loading bays, providing the flexibility and space needed for year-round filming. Located just 10 minutes from Abu Dhabi Airport, Studios completes the positioning of YCH as a bespoke, fully purposed media entertainment and gaming hub—the first of its kind in the UAE.

In parallel, twofour54 introduces a refreshed portfolio of creative services, reaffirming itself as the architect of creative collaboration within the media landscape. By providing bespoke creative and media solutions it connects businesses with the right partners from within its ecosystem, ensuring seamless project execution and high-quality outcomes. By actively participating in every stage of the process, twofour54 delivers tailored, best-in-class support that drives value and empowers business growth.

The third addition to the lineup is twofour54’s podcast facilities, a flexible, professional-grade setup perfect for producing podcasts and videocasts across various locations. Outfitted with advanced noise-cancellation technology and high-quality audio-visual equipment, the portable setup caters to content creators seeking an existing facility in addition to a mobile option – without compromising production quality. Visitors at GMC can view live demos and real-time content production from the podcast facility on the conference floor, offering them a glimpse into its versatility and premium capabilities.

Mark Whitehead, CEO of twofour54, commented, “These additional resources demonstrate our commitment to equipping media creators with an environment for the creative industries to thrive. From the capabilities of Studios at Yas Creative Hub, to the flexibility of our podcast setup and our revitalised creative services, we are expanding Abu Dhabi’s position as a global media hub and nurturing a dynamic ecosystem for today’s content visionaries.”

At GMC, twofour54 showcases these developments, strengthening its essential role in leading media innovation and enabling creators with the resources they need to shine in an evolving industry landscape.

For more information on twofour54’s services and to inquire about the new podcast production facility, please contact produce@twofour54.com.