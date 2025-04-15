Cairo, Egypt – Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, today announced the official launch of Junction, its first-ever business park in Egypt. Strategically located next to the Mall of Egypt, Junction is a cutting-edge, eco-conscious development that integrates smart technology with premium amenities to attract a diverse range of businesses. The launch of this latest development plays a pivotal role in Majid Al Futtaim’s refounding journey and marks a bold step in expanding its commercial footprint, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to Egypt’s economic growth and urban development.

Bringing together the premium business and lifestyle offerings, Junction spans over more than 129,000 sqm across two interconnected plots. The development features 13 cutting-edge office buildings, a curated retail and F&B experience, and sustainable infrastructure designed to achieve LEED Gold Certification.

As a flagship development within Majid Al Futtaim’s extensive investment portfolio in Egypt, Junction represents a dedicated investment of EGP 15 billion into West Cairo’s commercial landscape. With more than 8,000 of direct and indirect roles created, Junction contributes significantly to Egypt’s ongoing economic growth and urban evolution.

“Junction marks a pivotal step in our continued commitment to shaping vibrant, future-ready communities across Egypt,” commented Ahmed El Shamy, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Properties. In this project, we are not just developing office spaces, we are building an integrated ecosystem that fosters innovation, attracts visionary talent, and sets a new standard for mixed-use business destinations in the region. As Egypt’s market continues to show strong growth and demand for world-class infrastructure, Junction is our response: a sustainable, forward-thinking environment designed to support long-term economic vitality and environmental stewardship.”

Designed with flexibility and future-readiness at its core, the business park encompasses 97,000 sqm of state-of-the-art space, offering contemporary architecture, cascading terraces, double-height lobbies, and shaded promenades that prioritize climate-conscious design. Tenants and visitors will benefit from more than 1,700 parking spaces, 40 vibrant retail outlets, 15 distinctive F&B destinations, and seamless pedestrian access to the Mall of Egypt delivering a perfectly integrated experience where productivity, connectivity, and lifestyle converge.

With a proven track record in delivering transformative business parks across Oman and Lebanon, Majid Al Futtaim brings trusted regional expertise to Egypt’s rapidly evolving commercial landscape. Junction is more than a workplace, it’s a catalyst for a thriving, future-focused business community.