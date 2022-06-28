The Audience Collective, an innovative, insight-driven collection of specialist agencies has announced its latest expansion into The Middle East.

Teaming talent with technology, The Audience Collective is a global communications group which employs over 220 specialists in twelve offices across all aspects of the marketing mix. From branding, research, strategy, data analytics and profiling through to PR, social media, events, search, digital media buying, web design and development.

Creating momentum for some of the world’s biggest brands, existing clients in the portfolio include Amazon, BMW, BP, Debenhams, Kodak, Nestle, Rolls Royce, Bahrain FinTech Institute, Bateel, Vodafone and Waitrose.

The opening of a new Dubai-based division will further bolster The Audience Collective's global ambitions, giving the company new opportunities to showcase its unrivalled expertise in a new market.

Jess Hickman is leading the group’s entry into market, working closely with the local team which is spearheaded with Marija Raisi, Marketing & Sales Director for the United Arab Emirates.

Jess Hickman, Managing Director at Audience Collective ME, said:

“Whilst we are already working with brands based in The Middle East, having a local office and team on the ground will undoubtedly fast-track our growth in this market. Early feedback suggests that many brands are fed up of working with lots of different marketing companies and whilst they will continue to seek specialist expertise, they prefer to receive it from one team and agency group. That’s exactly why we believe that launching The Audience Collective in UAE will bring something fresh and different to the scene at exactly the right time.”

Tamarind Wilson-Flint, CEO for The Audience Collective Middle East, said: “The Middle Eastern market represents huge potential for our team, and we expect the Dubai base to be the perfect springboard to launch our offering throughout the region.

“This move is simply another milestone on our trajectory of rapid global growth, which is going from strength to strength. We are confident that our unique, insight-led specialist model will appeal locally.”

For more information, visit www.thisisaudience.me