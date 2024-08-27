Cambridge IFA is pleased to announce its annual Global Islamic Finance Summit (GIFS) to be held on September 17, 2024, at Villa Nautica Paradise Island, Maldives. A gathering of influential figures and a diverse group of thinkers from the Islamic finance industry, including experts, practitioners, policymakers, and scholars, this event is a platform to discuss the latest developments, emerging trends and principled challenges within the sector. The Global Islamic Finance Summit is proud to partner with the Maldives Islamic Bank as a Strategic Partner. The event will be graced by prominent VIPs, including His Excellency Dr Mohamed Waheed Hassan, former President of the Maldives, and His Excellency Dr Mohamed Shafeeq, Finance Minister of the Maldives, representing the current President, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Muizzu.

Carrying on more than a decade-long tradition of successful past events convened in Africa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Bahrain, the UAE, Oman, Pakistan, and Malaysia, this year’s event will be yet another milestone meeting for the global Islamic finance fraternity.

GIFS serves as a premier platform for intellectual exchange and networking within the Islamic finance community. The summit features thought-provoking keynote addresses and engaging panel discussions centred on diverse aspects of Islamic finance, with a particular focus on technology and innovation. This year’s summit will explore how technology can be harnessed to foster responsible and inclusive financial solutions, focusing on the latest innovations, challenges, and opportunities in this evolving sector. The summit will also explore the cutting-edge trends, innovative solutions, and strategic approaches Islamic banks and other financial institutions are employing to elevate customer satisfaction, streamline operations, and expand their market presence. It will also address global sustainability challenges, explore the growth potential of green sukuk, and discuss innovative strategies for social impact investment.

Along with the Global Islamic Finance Summit 2024, the 14th annual edition of the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) will take place as well. Since its launch in 2011, the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) has solidified its reputation as a pinnacle of excellence within the Islamic finance industry. Recognising and honouring the exceptional contributions of governments, institutions, and individuals, GIFA has consistently celebrated the achievements that drive the growth, evolution and sustainability of Islamic banking and finance. Dedicated to preserving the integrity and authenticity of the Islamic financial ecosystem, GIFA remains a steadfast advocate for ethical and responsible practices.

Over the past thirteen years, GIFA's influence has expanded to encompass a diverse range of over 900 recipients, including prominent academicians, influential market leaders, and progressive government bodies. This widespread recognition has cemented GIFA's position as the premier market-driven Islamic finance awards programme worldwide. Beyond mere accolades, GIFA is committed to fostering awareness and promoting social responsibility within the Islamic financial community.

This synergistic blend of GIFS and GIFA has reshaped the global discourse surrounding Islamic finance. The summit, a gathering of industry leaders, paves the way for future strategies, while the awards laud the champions of today. Together, they exemplify a commitment to social responsibility, Shari'a compliance, and the core principles of Islamic banking and finance. The GIFA and GIFS are organised by Cambridge IFA, a prominent Islamic finance consultancy & advisory group, headquartered in London. Cambridge IFA offers comprehensive research and advisory services to clients within the Islamic finance industry.

The GIFA and GIFS are expected to attract a global audience of over 300 delegates. The event will provide attendees with the opportunity to gain valuable insights from the Islamic finance industry's leading practices and experiences, as well as have the chance to cultivate meaningful relationships and partnerships with colleagues and potential collaborators.

For more information about the GIFA and GIFS, please visit the official website: https://gifaawards.com/

About Cambridge IFA:

Cambridge IFA is a financial services intelligence house that specialises in developing and utilising powerful cutting-edge analytical tools to evaluate business data, assess macroeconomic indicators and understand market trends, leadership positioning and brand development relevant to the development of the financial services industry globally.

The principal activity of Cambridge IFA is developing performance indicators specific to alternative practices of banking and finance. It also aims to provide strategic advice to governments, financial institutions and multilateral organisations in the development of financial markets including alternative banking and finance products, procedures, practices and policies.

Through our strong and invaluable relations with policymakers and private sector industries, we have insights into market and business trends as well as policy changes. This allows us to identify and prioritise common issues and provide perspectives and solutions that are practical, focused and effective; which will increase the competitive advantage of our clients.

Cambridge IFA is a member of the Cambridge Group of Companies headquartered in London.