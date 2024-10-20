Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC), a leading healthcare institution in the Middle East, will be a Platinum Sponsor of the upcoming Global Health Exhibition 2024 in Riyadh from October 21 to 23.

At its dedicated pavilion, KFSHRC will unveil its latest advancements in healthcare, highlighting their impact on improving patient outcomes, experience, and operational efficiency. These innovations include:

• The launch of the Mobile Stroke Unit aims to expedite stroke treatment and save lives.

• Robotic heart surgery and the world's first complete robotic heart transplant.

• Organ transplantation programs.

• Pioneering CAR-T cell production, a significant enhancement for specialized care in the Kingdom.

• Pharmacogenomic analysis, a personalized medicine approach tailoring medications to a patient's DNA.

• The innovative capacity command center for optimized hospital operations.

• Groundbreaking use of virtual reality in medical education.

KFSHRC's participation underscores its dedication to exploring modern healthcare trends, anticipating the future of the field, and solidifying its position as a global healthcare innovator. Visitors to the pavilion will gain insights into the hospital’s groundbreaking achievements.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, Newsweek magazine ranked it among the world's best 250 hospitals and included it in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals for 2025.

Visit KFSHRC's pavilion at the Global Health Exhibition 2024 or explore their website (KFSHRC.edu.sa) to learn more about their groundbreaking healthcare advancements.

Mediacoverage@KFSHRC.edu.sa