Global Financial Technology LLC organized an in-house workshop for employees of Omantel about their key product – OM Pay/Lamma. Global Financial Technology LLC is a subsidiary of Omantel and is one of the leading FinTech companies driving local innovations in the country.

Lamma app was authorized by the Telecom Regulation Authority (TRA) in May 2020; and its wallet feature OM Pay was launched in March 2022. Available on Iphone and Android systems as Lamma Oman, it is country’s first licensed voice and video call app with a key wallet feature OM Pay for various payment solutions.

At the workshop, the team of OM Pay Lamma familiarized the Omantel staff with the features of the app. They were also given a top up in the OM Pay wallet that could be utilized at the office cafeterias to get a firsthand experience of using the app. The staff was impressed with the quick and smart features of the wallet and the cutting-edge technology of the app.

OM Pay Lamma app has an e-wallet, in-chat fund transfer, QR and NFC payment, adding cards, chat and call facilities. Going forward, the app will be enhanced with features like international remittances, bill payments and many more.

The OM Pay Lamma app is using emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Analytics to provide ease in payment solutions. Those who have multiple bank accounts can transact from one app with money in any of their bank accounts. Those who are not banked can leverage OM Pay’s network to come into a digital world. Merchants and business owners can use OM Pay application for digital transactions, thus reducing dependency on cash and increasing their customer base.