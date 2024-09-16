LONDON & DUBAI – Financial services group GSB has hired Paul Waterman and Craig Holding to join its GSB Wealth division based in Dubai.

Waterman will become Partner of GSB Wealth and joins from Skybound Wealth Management, where he was a Chartered Wealth Manager.

He also held significant roles at Royal Bank of Scotland across its commercial, retail, and wealth management divisions. Waterman specialises in serving high net worth (HNW) individuals, familiy offices and trust companies strategic wealth advisory, estate planning, and advanced tax structuring solutions.

Holding has joined as a Partner of GSB Wealth from financial advice firm Abacus Financial Consultants in Dubai, where he was a Partner.

He has over 19 years of experience in the UAE, and he first arrived in 2005; the main focus of his work is to build a tax-effective investment strategy for Australian and British expats. Holding has served as Chairman of the Australian Business Council of Dubai and was on the board for over nine years.

Nigel Gregory, Managing Partner and Global Head of GSB Wealth, said: “I am thrilled to introduce Craig and Paul as the newest partners at GSB. Highly respected by clients, peers, and the industry alike, Craig and Paul bring a wealth of experience and deep knowledge to our team. Their addition marks another significant step forward in enhancing our wealth and private client services for HNW and ultra-high net worth (UHNW) clients.”

This news follows the launch of the GSB Capital division, which focuses on M&A, growth capital, direct investment, and a range of other advisory services. Financial services group GSB consists of GSB Wealth, GSB Private and GSB Capital.

About:

GSB is a wealth and financial planning leader dedicated to guiding and navigating clients in the jurisdictions in which we operate. Holding CISI Chartered Firm™ status, GSB specialises in financial planning, wealth management, private banking, finance brokerage, multi-family office services and a capital markets proposition encompassing private equity, venture capital, M&A, pre-listing funding, IPO, corporate finance, corporate advisory and private fundraising.

GSB is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) in the United Arab Emirates and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom.

At GSB, we believe that human prosperity depends on unwavering clarity, consciousness, and commitment to personal, societal, environmental, and financial well-being. We provide opportunities for all stakeholders to grow and prosper through sound, conscious investment strategy and informed intelligence.

As a Certified B Corporation™ (B Corp™), GSB holds itself to the same high standards expected from our investments, meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

