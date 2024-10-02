Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the Global Citizen Forum is proud to unveil Future of Wealth- the third chapter of the celebrated Butterfly Effect Trilogy.

Brought to life in partnership with Prestel & Partner, the global leader in Family Office Forum conferences, and presented by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), this exclusive, invitation-only Family Office Global Citizen Forum will take place on 4th-5th December 2024 at the Intercontinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa. Pioneering mobility experts and leading family offices will come together to explore the benefits that global citizenship can bring to generational wealth planning.

Now celebrating a decade of annual summits, the Global Citizen Forum is noted for its unparalleled network of governments, celebrities, and visionaries throughout the world, putting entrepreneurs in conversation with the decision makers that matter. Heads of State in attendance at previous Forums have included the Prime Ministers of St. Lucia, Antigua & Barbuda, and St. Kitts & Nevis. Government officials from a host of other countries regularly attend to partake in a summit of ideas.

Guests and speakers in the past have included: UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former President of the EU Commission Jose Manuel Barroso, Actor & Director Robert De Niro, Olympic athlete and activist Yusra Mardini, former CEO of Unilever Paul Polman, renowned economist Nouriel Roubini, and former President of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa.

Prestel & Partner is the leading forum for family offices, managing events across the world that bring together family offices, wealth owners, and select partners to build ideas for sustainable and scalable portfolio management. Throughout the calendar year, Prestel & Partner host forums in cities all around the world. It will bring its 15 years of expertise to ensure that Future of Wealth brings lasting solutions for attendees.

Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority commented: “After three consecutive and successful summits held in Ras Al Khaimah, we look forward to hosting this special edition of the Global Citizen Forum. Our Emirate places environmental, economic and community values at the center of its investment and development strategy. This forum gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to gain fresh insights, invest in Ras Al Khaimah and help shape a lasting legacy for the future.”

Armand Arton, Founder & Chairman, Global Citizen Forum explained: “The greatest gift we can give our children is the freedom to realise their potential – in an environment that gives them the opportunity to do so. Through the catalysing power of global citizenship, we can give the next generation that freedom, empowering them to achieve things that we can scarcely dream of.

“This Forum is a chance to find creative solutions for building lasting generational mobility. Over two days, we will be joined by a host of disruptive thinkers, world leaders, and market-moving wealth creators. We can’t wait to see the solutions this powerhouse of creativity will produce. “

Katja Mulheim, Founding Partner, Prestel & Partner said: “Global mobility is increasingly crucial to generational wealth planning, offering access to diverse opportunities, mitigating risks, and ensuring wealth preservation across borders. By embracing mobility, families gain flexibility in investment diversification and business growth, while safeguarding their legacy in a rapidly changing world.

Tobias Prestel, Founding Partner, Prestel & Partner adding: “We’re delighted to co-create this event with Global Citizen Forum, and are looking forward to a fascinating series of seminars, conversations, and ideas that will redraw the map for intergenerational wealth planning “