Dubai: SaveMate, a MAD Rewards brand and leader in global cashback shopping, offering the best way to save money with deals, coupons, and cashback has partnered with MoEngage, a marketing automation and customer engagement platform.

The Dubai-based aggregator integrates over 8000+ merchants and will leverage the MoEngage platform to automate their engagement campaigns and send out communication using emails and push notifications.

“We have been engaging with our customers through various avenues like emails, newsletter, push notifications and social media. However, a lot of manual effort was required earlier and different platforms were being used. With MoEngage, we have been able to consolidate all our communications through different channels under one platform”, said Nart Abdi, Head of Digital Marketing at MAD Rewards.

Additionally, the brand is also leveraging other channels like in-app and on-site messaging to engage with customers and plans to integrate SMS in the coming weeks.

Speaking to Nart regarding what made them choose MoEngage over others, he mentioned two things - technology and how it exactly solved the engagement conundrum for SaveMate, and the subscription model based only on active users, which the other platforms were unable to provide.

“SaveMate has been spearheading the customer engagement front for a very long time. While they have been facing challenges due to point solutions, we at MoEngage are laser focused on providing them with a solution which is unified and a solution that further enhances their engagement capabilities”, said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success at META, MoEngage.

SaveMate joins the growing list of 1200+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Airtel, Ola, Oyo, and Mashreq, that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1200 global consumer brands such as Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreqbank, AMC Theatres, GMG, Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Ally Financial, Vodafone, Landmark Group, and McAfee. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion monthly users. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

About SaveMate

SaveMate, a MAD Rewards brand, is the most comprehensive Cash Back online shopping site in the world – offering state-of-the-art global online shopping experiences through web, mobile app, and browser extension. SaveMate offers shoppers exclusive access to online retail and travel deals, discounts, promo codes, free shipping offers, and most importantly, Cash Back on every purchase. Save time and money when shopping online at the most popular global and local brands, from more than 60 countries, offering billions of products and services.

