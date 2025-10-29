Seoul, Republic of Korea – The Global Carbon Council (GCC) recognized as the Global South’s first internationally accredited carbon market program under ICAO’s CORSIA scheme and the Korea Forest Service (KFS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation on Nature-based Solutions (NbS) and the advancement of high-integrity carbon markets under the Paris Agreement.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Yousef Mohamed Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GCC, and Dr. Kim In-ho, Minister of KFS, during an official ceremony in Seoul.

Speaking at the signing, Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of the Global Carbon Council, said:

“This partnership marks a new chapter in GCC’s mission to enable credible and science-based climate action through Nature-based Solutions. Together with the Korea Forest Service, we aim to create a trusted global framework that values the role of forests and ecosystems in achieving climate neutrality. By connecting technological innovation, strong governance, and natural climate solutions, we can accelerate measurable, high-impact outcomes for people and the planet.”

Dr. Kim In-ho, Minister of the Korea Forest Service, stated:

“The Korea Forest Service is committed to global leadership in the fight against climate change through sustainable forest management and cooperation. This partnership with GCC allows us to link Korea’s expertise in forestry and NbS with a global carbon market framework, advancing both our national carbon neutrality goals and international climate efforts under the Paris Agreement.”

Expanding Global Impact through Partnership

Through this collaboration, GCC and KFS will work together to strengthen institutional and technical capacity for large-scale, high-quality NbS implementation. The MoU establishes a foundation for collaboration in:

Developing NbS Methodologies – Co-developing and enhancing methodologies for afforestation, reforestation, agroforestry, and blue carbon projects.

Scaling NbS Carbon Credits – Supporting the registration and issuance of NbS projects under the GCC framework.

Enhancing Digital MRV Systems – Applying data-driven monitoring and verification to ensure integrity and transparency.

Promoting Knowledge Exchange – Organizing policy dialogues, capacity-building programs, and technical workshops.

A Step Forward in Global Climate Cooperation

This collaboration will enhance the credibility and international recognition of NbS carbon credits, strengthen global cooperation under the Paris Agreement, and contribute to Korea’s carbon neutrality goals.

Through this partnership, GCC continues to reinforce its role as a leading carbon market program from the Global South, fostering cross-border collaboration, transparency, and access to climate finance for sustainable development.

About Global Carbon Council (GCC):

The Global Carbon Council, headquartered in Doha, Qatar, is the first international carbon credit and sustainable development program based in the Global South. GCC issues carbon credits to eligible GHG reduction projects worldwide that advance sustainable development, supports national governments in achieving NDCs, and facilitates the trade of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under the Paris Agreement. GCC has received accreditation from ICAO for the CORSIA scheme and from ICROA, a coalition of carbon offset providers.

For more information, visit: https://www.globalcarboncouncil.com

About Korea Forest Service (KFS)

The Korea Forest Service (KFS) is the government agency of the Republic of Korea responsible for forest policy, management, and climate initiatives, including the implementation of the Forest Carbon Offset Scheme and international cooperation through AFoCO and GGGI. KFS plays a pivotal role in advancing Korea’s NDCs and promoting sustainable development through Nature-based Solutions.

Learn more: https://english.forest.go.kr

Media Contacts:

Hussam Othmany

Director, Marketing & Communications

E: h.othmany@gord.qa

Dr. Sue Kyoung (Jessie) Lee

Associate Director - Nature Based Solutions

E : s.lee@globalcarboncouncil.com