DELRAY BEACH, FL, – Global Call Forwarding, a leading global provider of enterprise-grade virtual phone numbers and cloud communication solutions, will return to GITEX Global 2025 to exhibit its latest innovations in voice technology, CRM & helpdesk integrations, BYOC solutions, and AI-powered Call Insights.

The company will be showcasing solutions designed to help modern tech and software companies streamline communications across international markets.

Following successful exhibitions at previous GITEX editions, Global Call Forwarding will once again be present at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from October 13-17, engaging with businesses seeking scalable, compliant, and intelligent voice solutions built for regional and international growth.

Centralizing Global Voice for a Connected World

Global Call Forwarding enables companies to simplify global voice infrastructure by offering: ● Coverage in 160+ countries with local and toll-free numbers, including hard-to-reach regions

● Local 2-Way Voice for inbound and outbound calling in key MENA markets

● 40+ advanced telephony features for seamless global call management

● GCF softphone apps for flexible business communication

● Integrations with major CRMs and helpdesk software (Salesforce, Zoho, HubSpot, Pipedrive, and more.

● BYOC solutions for Microsoft Teams, Genesys, Zoom, and more

● AI Call Insights for call summaries, transcription, and sentiment analysis ● Detailed and custom call reports, custom call routing, and 24/7 live technical support.

Built on a Tier-1 carrier network and backed by 99.999% uptime, the platform is trusted by thousands of global organizations to support global teams, regional compliance, and multi-country expansion.

Why GITEX?

As one of the world’s largest and most influential tech trade shows, GITEX Global continues to be a key event for Global Call Forwarding to connect with:

● IT leaders and CX strategists navigating hybrid and global telephony environments ● Software providers and SaaS platforms looking to localize support and sales outreach ● CX and contact center decision-makers adopting AI-enhanced voice technologies ● Regional innovators in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, South Africa, and across Africa.

Luke Genoyer, Business Development Manager at Global Call Forwarding, shares: “We’ve built a strong presence in the region over the last decade, and GITEX is the right stage to expand it further. As repeat exhibitors, it’s a prime opportunity to deepen relationships with long-term customers, reach new audiences, and showcase the latest features we’ve developed to help businesses boost calling performance and navigate regional complexities.”

With decades of experience supporting communication challenges in the Middle East, Global Call Forwarding understands the nuances of regional compliance, time zone barriers, and call quality demands.

The company offers reliable, locally compliant calling solutions such as Middle East virtual phone numbers designed to help businesses build trust and operate smoothly across the Gulf and beyond.

When and Where

Attendees are invited to visit Booth #A35 in Hall 23, Cyber Valley at the Dubai World Trade Centre for live demos, expert consultations, and access to exclusive GITEX offers. The team will showcase:

● Global number coverage

● IVR and advanced routing

● AI Call Insights

● Softphone apps and control panel walkthroughs

● CRM & helpdesk integrations

To book a meeting or demo in advance, visit the Global Call Forwarding GITEX page.

About Global Call Forwarding

Global Call Forwarding is the leading telecom provider of virtual phone numbers for business, serving thousands of contact centers around the world. GCF was launched in 2007 as an exclusive brand of United World Telecom (UWT). UWT was founded in 1996 in Delray Beach, Florida, as a global telecommunications provider.

The company has a physical presence in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and serves SMB and enterprise clients worldwide.

For more information or to learn more about their services across MEA and APAC, visit www.globalcallforwarding.com.

Contact: Luke Genoyer

Email: luke@unitedworldtelecom.com