Kenya has a long and generally successful track record of private sector participation in the energy sector. Like other African countries, affected by climate change, Kenya also experienced abnormally high rainfall, resulting in flooding that threatens food security in five counties. Tana River, Kisumu, Busia, Homa Bay and Migori counties are now depending on humanitarian aid after the ongoing heavy rains and floods that swept over 4,700 acres of land4.

Solutions to catch Africa up with the rest of the world should be nurtured to prepare the continent for exponential growth. For this reason, Innovate UK, in partnership with Global Alliance Africa, a project delivered by Innovate UK KTN, will be hosting Energy Catalyst’s launch and brokerage event in Kenya, with the purpose to help early-to late-stage innovators develop market-based technologies and business models that accelerate access to clean, modern and affordable energy in Africa, Asia and the Indo Pacific regions.

Established in 2014, Energy Catalyst has invested more than £147 million in over 360 projects. The Catalyst has launched round nine funding, to invest up to £20 million in innovation projects which improve energy access in a sustainable way, reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Global Alliance Africa’s Country Lead for Kenya, Sheilah Birgen says: “As an initiative that prides itself in creating diverse connections to drive positive change, this partnership is essential for Kenya’s local energy sector. We will trailblaze connections with the rest of the world that will yield sustainable renewable energy solutions”.

“Africa is the perfect ground for innovative talent, and we already have that talent on our soil, and these solutions need to be shared with the rest of the world. We look forward to connecting innovators with new partners and new opportunities beyond their existing thinking – accelerating ambitious ideas into real-world solutions.”

The Energy Catalyst Programme, for which the event will provide a briefing and brokerage opportunity, is aimed at accelerating the innovations needed to create new or improved clean energy access in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia or Indo-Pacific regions. This will create a just and inclusive energy transition and extend the benefits of clean energy to all to meet SDGs 7 'Affordable and clean energy' and 13 'Climate action'.

Birgen adds: ”We will be offering the Kenyan local energy sector a chance to learn more about our Energy Catalyst Programme and a matching platform to find potential UK partners from bioenergy, storage, solar PV, wind, heating and cooling, clean cooking, smart grids and novel payment systems.

“Through these successful collaborations with our partners, we help bring to market technologies and business models that can improve lives in Africa and Asia and prepare them for the growing population.”

Key leaders in Kenya’s energy sector, including Andrew Amadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Renewable Energy Association will engage on topics relating to clean energy, inclusive energy transition and the use of renewable energy in order to achieve universal access and a growth projection for Africa.

Stakeholders and attendees will have the opportunity to receive a thorough overview of the Energy Catalyst Programme, hear from companies that have successfully received funding from the Energy Catalyst, and learn about what makes a good application, as well as network with industry leaders, stakeholders and individuals.

Event Details:

Date & Time: Taking place in Kenya on 28 June from 07:30 – 11:00 EAT.

Target Audience: Stakeholders across the Energy sector in Kenya (established startups/entrepreneurs, corporates, government stakeholders)

Event purpose: Connect the Kenyan local energy ecosystem to opportunities within Africa and the UK.

Location: Virtual, click here to register.

About Energy Catalyst

Energy Catalyst is an Innovate UK programme with funding provided through the UK’s Ayrton Fund, part of the UK’s International Climate Finance commitment, which includes investment from the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO), as part of the Transforming Energy Access (TEA) Platform, and the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). Since it started in 2014, it has invested more than £60 million in over 360 projects. Energy Catalyst works with a range of partner organisations to build collaborations between organisations applying to Energy Catalyst and guide organisations looking to understand energy access issues and potential markets. This includes a virtual marketplace, webinars that explore project opportunities and facilitating introductions between organisations from the United Kingdom and organisations based in sub-Saharan Africa.

For more information about the programme, please visit https://energycatalyst.ukri.org/.

About Innovate UK KTN

Innovate UK KTN exists to connect innovators with new partners and new opportunities beyond their existing thinking – accelerating ambitious ideas into real-world solutions. Innovate UK KTN is part of the Innovate UK Group – the UK’s innovation agency.

For more information, please visit https://ktn-uk.org/.

About Global Alliance Africa project delivered by Innovate UK KTN

The Global Alliance Africa project is a six-year project funded by UK Aid through Innovate UK (GCRF) and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). Four project-level interventions were piloted in 2021 in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa with one of the interventions focused on Open Innovation.

For more information about the project, please visit https://ktn-uk.org/programme/africa