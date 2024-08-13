Dubai, UAE: GLITCH, the ultimate family entertainment destination located in Al Ghurair Centre, is announcing an exclusive Dh10 offer. Available for one weekend only on August 17 and 18, guests can enjoy games and attractions at the price just Dh10 per game. The offer is available from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on both days, giving customers three hours of fun and excitement at a low price.

The offer includes attractions, arcades, and bowling, with each game costing Dh 10 per round. All points earned will expire on the same day at 4:00 PM. Cards will be loaded based on the number of games the customer plans to play.

This offer is valid for the first 250 guests on a first-come, first-served basis, with the last payment accepted at 1:00 PM.

For Dh10 per round, thrill-seekers can immerse themselves in the ultimate ninja warrior challenge at Kazu or defy gravity on Newton’s Walls, which features seven themed climbing walls suitable for all skill levels. Adrenaline junkies can reach new heights with SkySurf, Dubai’s only indoor roller glider, or experience the thrilling descent down the 10-metre Loop-de-Loop slide. For those craving a gaming adventure, GamePort Arcade awaits, catering to everyone from PAC-MAN enthusiasts to those seeking 360-degree virtual reality attractions.

With games and attractions for everyone, it's the perfect opportunity to bring family and friends for an unforgettable experience!

-Ends-

About GLITCH

Al Ghurair Properties has expanded its portfolio with the addition of GLITCH, one of the region’s largest state-of-the-art leisure and family entertainment centres and spanning 40,000sqft. Located in the Al Ghurair Centre in Deira, the indoor active game park is home to more than 30 attractions suitable for children and adults. Designed to amuse and amaze visitors, the entertainment destination combines rides, games, and play areas for a wholesome active experience. Guests can expect immersive experiences including the region’s first Cloud Climb, bowling, a ninja warrior course, roller gliding, obstacle course, sports simulators, a climbing wall, and an arcade zone incorporating themed games and virtual reality (VR) experiences.

About Al Ghurair Centre

Al Ghurair Centre, part of Al Ghurair, is the first shopping centre in the GCC region consisting of a dynamic master planned residential and commercial community.

Al Ghurair Centre is prominently situated in Deira, the heart of Old Dubai. The mall is one of Dubai’s leading shopping and tourist destinations and features over 270 stores, more than 50 dining and entertainment venues; spread across the dining district and the food court, and a hypermarket.

Shoppers can treat themselves to a comprehensive mix of retail brands, including fashion, home décor, accessories, jewellery, local homegrown brands and much more. The Centre is a vibrant shopping hub always buzzing with events throughout the year.

For media enquiries, please contact: agi@actionprgroup.com