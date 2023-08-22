Riyadh:

Glamera, the leading beauty and wellness technology company, has announced a significant milestone in its growth trajectory today. The company has successfully obtained the fintech license (SoftPOS) from the Saudi Payments.

This fintech license represents a major stride forward for the registered trademark Glamera, solidifying its position as a pioneering player and a game-changer in the beauty and wellness industry. It unlocks new horizons of growth and delivers an unparalleled customer experience in the Saudi market.

Glamera Pay, powered by the fintech license, will propel the company's expansion efforts in the Saudi market. It will provide secure and seamless payment transactions, boosting customer confidence and convenience, and delivering even more value to the customers.

Mohamed Hassan, CEO of Glamera, stated that " Glamera Pay will empower us to unlock new opportunities and expand our reach, cater to a wider customer base in Saudi Arabia, also opens up for strategic partnerships as Expanding our presence in the Saudi market has always been a strategic priority for Glamera".

According to Omar Fathy, Glamera's CTO, " Glamera Pay is a significant leap forward in our journey. The fintech license enables Glamera to expand its presence and provide cutting-edge payment solutions to our valued customers in Saudi Arabia".

He further added, "With this milestone, we are excited to leverage our technology expertise to revolutionize the beauty and wellness industry in Saudi Arabia, creating a more convenient and delightful experience for our users.".

Since its launch in 2020 as a tech provider, Glamera has evolved into a strategic partner for its customers, offering multiple services. The company currently serves over 2000 customers in 7 countries and raised its seed round in September 2022 from Techstars, RAI, 100 Ventures, Lucrative Ventures, Oqal and an elite group of angel investors.

