Dubai, UAE – GJ Properties, one of the leading real estate developers in the Northern Emirates, marked a grand opening at the International Property Show (IPS) Congress 2025, announcing a series of ambitious new projects, valued at AED 4 billion which aims to redefine modern living in the UAE and beyond.

The developer officially unveiled six new landmark developments at the event — Biltmore, ACT, ONE678, Sky Gardens, Barajeel Towers, and Ajman Pearl Tower — marking a new chapter in the company’s growth strategy. Each of these developments reflects the company’s dedication to high-quality construction, innovative design, and creating vibrant communities across the UAE.

Collectively, these new projects span over 8.80 million square feet of built-up area and are expected to add more than 4,500 residential units to the UAE market within the next year. Designed to offer a blend of modern architecture, community-focused amenities, and smart home features, the developments aim to attract a new generation of homeowners and investors seeking value-driven opportunities in the UAE.

“We are proud to announce our newest projects at IPS Congress 2025, a premier platform that brings together global real estate professionals and decision-makers. Our latest offerings reflect the growing demand for affordable luxury and sustainable living environments in the UAE, and we are excited to lead this transformation. IPS is an excellent opportunity for us to highlight our diverse portfolio, connect with global stakeholders, and explore new avenues for growth and collaboration,” said Ali Jaber, CEO of GJ Properties.

Backed by a strong track record of delivering more than 800 residential units to date and with an active development pipeline valued at over AED 550 million, GJ Properties is strategically positioned to meet the surging demand for quality housing in the UAE. In 2024, the company recorded a 10% increase in annual growth, driven by investor confidence and its reputation for timely delivery and transparency.

The International Property Show Congress is one of the region’s most influential real estate events, offering a strategic platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and showcasing innovation in the sector. GJ Properties’ participation underscores its proactive approach to engaging with the broader real estate community and its ongoing efforts to support the UAE’s dynamic property market.