Dubai: Call it the new six-degrees of separation or what you will but a San Diego-based smart tech provider is making waves at this GITEX Global with an innovative system that promises to transform the way teams collaborate and communicate through its round-the-clock support inside a matter of six minutes.

OneScreen is participating at this year’s biggest tech gathering for the first time. At the top of their lineup of exhibits is their unique Guru Support that provides the corporate community with free live demonstrations of their products and free live help through audio/video calls at any time.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be attending GITEX to showcase the brilliant technologies that OneScreen has developed to change the scope of collaboration in the corporate sector for good. Our Guru Support is one of them,” said Sufian Munir, CEO of OneScreen.

OneScreen’s collaboration technologies allow teams to seamlessly work together. Its hardware, software and web conferencing solutions are ideal for the conference or board room, allowing remote teams as well as on-site teams to communicate without any barriers.

"As an organization with associates all over the state, we are really happy with the service OneScreen offers. We can “get together” from our own offices! If we encounter issues the tech support is available immediately to get things solved in minutes,” said Heather Calhoun of Stark Raving Solutions.

OneScreen’s smart EdTech solutions are also changing the way students and teachers interact in the classroom.

"OneScreen is awesome! I use it for my livestreams, course creation process and to present my lectures. The Screen Skills support team helped me learn all the software,” said Alan Nafarette, Principal - Founder of Blend | Logic.

About OneScreen

OneScreen is a complete smart collaboration technology provider with expertise in security, video collaboration and AI. Based in San Diego, CA, OneScreen also has offices in Canada, Mexico, Pakistan, Colombia, and the UAE.

OneScreen’s has grown exceptionally and was ranked 481 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Companies in the US.

About GITEX

The 42nd annual Gulf Information Technology Exhibition, or GITEX, is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The five-day event brings together some of the most influential companies and ground-breaking technologies under one roof to help identify emerging opportunities and latest products.

This year, GITEX Global will see more than 100,000 attendees from 170+ countries, 230+ government entities for private-public partnerships, unveiling of large digital projects, and an all-inclusive global event of 7 tech communities.