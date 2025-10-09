Dubai, UAE – RNTrust Group, a global leader in secure digital transformation, will present its strategic vision, “Infinite Trust,” during GITEX Global 2025. The theme reflects RNTrust’s mission to unify orchestration, intelligence, and precision across its flagship platforms: Coopera (BOAT), ThreatLeap, and StratumOne.

Coopera BOAT – Redefining Enterprise Orchestration and Automation

Evolving from an advanced ECM platform, Coopera has transformed into a comprehensive Business Orchestration and Automation Technology (BOAT) platform designed to address the limitations of legacy ECM, BPM, and RPA systems.

As a unified BOAT solution, Coopera delivers:

End-to-end orchestration of complex, long-running processes, bots, APIs, and microservices

Agentic AI-driven automation with context-aware, task-performing digital agents

Integrated content and data management with advanced case management and IDP

Embedded AI & GenAI for generative workflows, decision intelligence, and unstructured data extraction

Low-code/no-code tools enabling co-creation for both IT and business users

With the global BOAT market projected to grow from $5B in 2024 to $21B by 2029 (34% CAGR), Coopera is positioned to help enterprises accelerate transformation and achieve measurable results.

ThreatLeap – Real-Time Intelligence for Proactive Security

ThreatLeap is RNTrust’s 24/7 cyber threat intelligence platform that continuously monitors external attack surfaces to detect misconfigurations, data leaks, phishing domains, and advanced threat actors. The platform helps enterprises meet international compliance standards such as NIS2, DORA, GDPR, and PCI-DSS, ensuring proactive risk mitigation and resilience.

StratumOne – Synchronizing the Future with Atomic Precision

RNTrust will also spotlight StratumOne, its Stratum1 NTP/PTP Grandmaster solution powered by GNSS and atomic clocks with cesium and rubidium holdovers. Delivering nanosecond-level precision, StratumOne is vital for finance, telecom, 5G networks, and critical infrastructure where every fraction of a second ensures accuracy, reliability, and security.

Meet RNTrust at GITEX 2025

The RNTrust leadership team will be available October 13–17, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, at the Novotel World Trade Centre (Café Cream/Business Center) to engage with CIOs, CISOs, industry leaders, and innovators.

About RNTrust Group

Founded in 2001, RNTrust Group is a pioneering software company enabling secure digital transformation worldwide. Its solutions span Enterprise AI Content Management, Business Process Management, Case Management, Hyperautomation, AI-powered Cyber Intelligence, Cryptographic Trust, and Stratum-1 Time Synchronization.

With a global presence across Europe, the GCC, and the US, and R&D centers in Southeast Europe, Italy, and the UAE, RNTrust empowers enterprises through innovation and trusted expertise. The company is recognized by leading system integrators, vendors, and consulting firms including TIM, AlmavivA, KPMG, E&Y, Exprivia, Atos, Entrust, IBM, ENGINEERING, and Gecko. RNTrust is trusted for digital transformation and Cryptographic Trust initiatives.

For more information, visit rntrustdigital.com or contact:

Media Contact

📧 sales@rn-trust.com | +971 800-7687878

📧 pr@rn-trust.com