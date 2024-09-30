Dubai, UAE – RNTrust is proud to present the latest version of its innovative SPITrust Coopera platform during GITEX Global 2024, at Novotel DWTC. Coopera is a comprehensive Business Orchestration and Automation Technology (BOAT) and Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platform, designed to revolutionize the way businesses manage digital content and processes. This new release is packed with powerful features that simplify end-to-end operations, from content capture to hyperautomation, integration, and long-term preservation.

With enhanced scalability and AI-powered capabilities, Coopera empowers organizations to automate complex workflows, orchestrate business activities, and manage content across multiple systems.

RNTrust will also unveil HORIZON, a cutting-edge certificate lifecycle automation solution that streamlines the management of TLS, SSL, and PKI certificates across IT infrastructures. HORIZON is designed to not only simplify complex processes but also significantly reduce the costs and risks associated with certificate management, ensuring seamless security and compliance for your organization. Experience effortless automation and enhanced control with HORIZON, the smart way to manage your certificates efficiently.

Meet our senior management, digital transformation, and cybersecurity experts at Novotel, DWTC to explore the potential of business consortiums and how these solutions are driving digital innovation and enhancing security across the GCC.

Event Details:

Date: October 14-18, 2024

Location: Novotel Hotel, DWTC

About RNTrust:

Founded in 2001, RNTrust Group is a pioneering software company enabling secure digital transformation for businesses. We provide innovative solutions in Enterprise AI Content Management, Business Process Management, Case Management, Hyperautomation, Cryptographic Trust, and Stratum1 Time synchronization. With a global presence spanning Europe, the GCC, and the US, we empower organizations through R&D centers in SE Europe, Italy, and the UAE.

Recognized by systems integrators, vendors, and consulting firms like TIM, AlmavivA, KPMG, E&Y, Exprivia, Atos, Entrust, IBM, ENGINEERING, and Gecko, RNTrust is trusted for digital transformation and Cryptographic Trust initiatives.

For more information, visit https://rntrustdigital.com or contact the media representative below.

Media Contact:

Mohammad S. Tabrez

Business Support Specialist

pr@rn-trust.com