Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is exhibiting an electronic waste art piece featuring “Burj Khalifa” created by the visual artist Deniz Sağdıç, an esteemed Turkish artist who is known for her use of thought-provoking materials to make her art. The piece of art, made entirely of HPE electronic circuit board parts, aims to raise awareness among GITEX visitors for the environmental impact of the technology industry and symbolise the company’s ongoing commitment to address environmental challenges in the UAE and the industry.

The "Burj Khalifa" is part of Sağdıç’s Ready Remade Series, measures 100x160 cm, and will be the centrepiece of the HPE stand.

“Sustainability is the issue of the whole world and the future,” said Sağdıç. “As the stakeholders of this issue, every individual and institution bears responsibility. Aiming to inspire eco-friendly sustainable ideas while drawing attention to the sustainability of art, I aim to recreate all kinds of waste products and objects in the world of art with the principle of recycling and upcycling.”

“Technology can be seen as one of sustainability's biggest stumbling blocks: From energy consumption to electronic waste, to supply chain – the tech industry has a growing ecological footprint and needs to take responsibility,” said Ahmad Alkhallafi, Managing Director for UAE & Africa at HPE. “But we also see that technology can be part of the solution, be it in research and development or as a driver for transformation. This is why we have dedicated ourselves to offering sustainable solutions and services that can help our customers and partners monitor, observe, and reduce their IT carbon footprint.”

As the first IT company to set science-based targets across its value chain aligned to the goals of the Paris climate accord, HPE recognizes the imperative to minimize the industry’s environmental footprint and the opportunity to enable a low-carbon economy. HPE is committed to becoming net-zero across the entire value chain – including the use of HPE products – by 2040.

To see the "Burj Khalifa" and find out more about HPE’s sustainability commitment, visit us at the HPE stand in Hall 7, A1.

