Jeddah, KSA: Gilead Sciences, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Oncology Society (SOS) to cooperate in areas of research, clinical trials, medical education and scientific exchange. Committed to creating a healthier world through the sharing of scientific and innovative advancements, Gilead Sciences will work closely with SOS to achieve these goals.

The primary focus of the collaborative initiative is on education, research, awareness, optimizing treatment management and directing the audience to specialized healthcare professionals. These contributions aim to grow and improve the broader healthcare ecosystem in the Kingdom, with a special focus on oncology and addressing the unmet needs of cancer patients in the region.

According to the MoU, the agreement is initially set for a duration of three years with the potential for extension, a testament of Gilead and SOS’s shared commitment of to make meaningful contributions to the field of oncology.

“Collaborating with leading oncologists and institutions in the region is part of our mission at Gilead as we drive clinical development and advance healthcare equity. Our partnership with the Saudi Oncology Society reflects that and our dedication to supporting healthcare professionals, bettering patient outcomes, and strengthening Saudi Arabia's healthcare system. Gilead invests heavily in the region and will continue working closely with local partners to ensure patients receive our ground-breaking therapies as quickly as possible,” said Vitor Papao, General Manager Gilead Sciences Middle East.

Dr. Meteb Al-Foheidi, Chairperson, Saudi Oncology Society commented, "We are proud to embark on this transformative journey with Gilead Sciences to bolster our ongoing efforts to advance cancer research, clinical trials, and medical education in the Kingdom. As we sign the three-year agreement, we look forward to making meaningful contributions to the field of oncology and improving the broader healthcare landscape in Saudi Arabia."

Gilead Sciences and SOS will engage in regular meetings to align and roll out initiatives, ensuring they remain focused on their shared objectives. This partnership aims to support healthcare professionals, improve patient outcomes, and contribute to the broader healthcare ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. It emphasizes education, research, awareness, and treatment optimization.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.