GIGABYTE Technology, an engineer, innovator, and technology leader launches new AI-powered gaming innovations, including motherboards and GPUs, Copilot, AI laptops, gaming monitors, and desktop systems during GITEX Global 2025, empowering the region’s professionals, gamers, creators, and innovators, and driving the next wave of digital innovation.

The AI-ready systems seamlessly blend traditional computing power with intelligent features that elevate productivity and enrich the user experience. This capability is critical as the region’s creative industries are expanding rapidly, with creators seeking machines that balance power, efficiency, and AI integration. Moreover, the growing eSports industry and young, tech-savvy population are driving both growth and demand, with the Middle East gaming market size forecasted to reach USD 9.57 billion by 2030. The new innovations are set to position the company as catalysts for a broader technological transformation across the region.

Edouard JUAN, GIGABYTE Regional Manager Middle East & Africa stated, “The Middle East gaming market is among the fastest-growing worldwide due to its young, tech-driven demographic. We believe that our high-performance, AI-enabled hardware effectively meets that demand, and GITEX Global provides us with the opportunity to showcase these solutions on a global scale. As we continue to witness the rapid evolution of AI-driven computing and immersive gaming, GIGABYTE reaffirms its commitment to empowering creators, gamers, and innovators across the Middle East with the new lineup of powerful, intelligent, and energy-efficient devices.

Among the highlights is the MO27Q28G, a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor featuring a 4th Gen WOLED panel and a 4-sided borderless design, achieving an impressive 99 per cent screen-to-body ratio for a truly immersive experience. The lineup also includes its flagship Z890 and X870/X870E motherboards, supporting AI-assisted DDR5 memory overclocking and performance tuning through the AI TOP Utility, alongside the latest GeForce RTX 50 and Radeon RX 9000 GPUs, available in liquid, air, and SFF cooling configurations. Also included are GIGABYTE’s AI-powered laptops, the AERO X16, GAMING A16, and AORUS MASTER 16 and 18 series, all equipped with the GiMATE AI Agent, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs, and AI-enhanced creative workflows tailored for next-generation creators and gamers.

Through its presence at GITEX Global 2025, GIGABYTE reaffirms its long-term commitment to supporting the gaming and creator communities across the Middle East and North Africa, delivering cutting-edge products that embody the brand’s mission — ‘Leading Edge’.

