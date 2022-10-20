Khalifa Al Muhairbi: The 2022 Arab Real Estate Man in MENA

Abu Dhabi: The Future Forum for Arab Investments (FF2020AI) announced the awarding of the Emirati businessman and founder of the Arabian Gulf Investment Group in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Saif Al Muhairbi, the title of the Arab Real Estate Man in the Middle East and North Africa for the second year in a row, in recognition of his achievements, methodology, administrative and investment experience. On the other hand, the Gulf Investment Group won the shield of the most widespread and pioneering real estate venture regionally and internationally.

Leading Indicators

Khalifa Saif Al Muhairbi is one of the leading young Arab figures in the Arab and international real estate sector, and was able to lead the growth indicators for his group, especially in the real estate sector, by promoting a sophisticated strategy for the group, understanding the crises and the market variables in light of fluctuations in the global economy, and adopting expansion methodologies through partnerships and the acquisition of multiple real estate assets in the UAE and other countries. The real estate deals concluded by the Arabian Gulf Investment Group has so far reached more than 10 billion dirhams.

Mr. Khalifa Al Muhairbi completed many acquisitions of stakes in investment companies in technological, digital, banking and medical sectors in many Arab and foreign countries, as part of his strategy to expand investments.

