Dubai, UAE: GIG Gulf, a leading insurance provider in the MENA region, has introduced the first customer cashback promotion offered with personal protection cover in the Middle East’s insurance market.

The summer promotion offers customers a guaranteed 25% cashback, capped at AED 100 or local equivalent, when they sign up for any of GIG Gulf’s personal insurance products, including motor, home, health, and travel insurance. Customers can even share their rewards with family and friends.

“We are delighted to enhance our offerings this summer with our new promotion,” said Caroline Bertrand, Chief HR and Marketing Officer at GIG Gulf. “During this season, many customers are ensuring that they have adequate home, health, and motor insurance, as well as protection while traveling. Through our cashback offer, customers can not only enjoy the peace of mind they have come to expect with our products, but also benefit from valuable cash rewards.”

The 25% cashback can be redeemed against other insurance products when customers purchase a motor, home, health, or travel insurance policy. Cashback earned can also be shared with family members or friends, who can then use it to redeem against their own insurance products purchased from GIG Gulf.

“Our goal is to maximize the benefits for our customers when they protect themselves and their families with our products. In addition to the standard insurance benefits and our regular complimentary additional services, the financial boost of the cashback makes this an attractive proposition for customers to save money this summer,” Caroline added.

GIG Gulf’s comprehensive suite of personal insurance products goes beyond basic insurance cover to meet a wide range of needs and individual circumstances.

Learn more about GIG Gulf’s summer promotion by clicking on the links below:

UAE: https://www.giggulf.ae/en/summer-campaign-2024-social?&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Summer_Campaign_2024



QA: https://www.giggulf.qa/en/summer-campaign-2024-social?&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Summer_Campaign_2024



BH: https://www.giggulf.bh/en/summer-campaign-2024-social?&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Summer_Campaign_2024



OM: https://www.giggulf.om/en/summer-campaign-2024-social?&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Summer_Campaign_2024

ABOUT GIG GULF

GIG Gulf is part of the Gulf Insurance Group (GIG), the #1 largest regional composite insurer with companies in Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates. Its reported consolidated assets stand at US$3.8 billion as of 31 December 2023.

GIG Gulf is an ‘A’ rated regional insurer with a top 5 position in each of its markets. GIG Gulf has been present in the GCC region for over 70 years with a strategic focus on both growth and investments and is a 1-stop shop offering a wide range of insurance products and services that cater to a broad variety of needs for corporates, SMEs, and individual customers throughout UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar. GIG Gulf also owns a 50% stake in GIG Saudi.

GIG Gulf is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a holding company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

With a workforce of over 800 employees across 12 branches and retail shops region-wide and over 1 million customers, GIG Gulf is a caring partner that encourages customers to achieve their goals and live an inspiring and fulfilling life. Obsessed with customer feedback and continuously evolving to become the region’s digital insurer of reference, GIG Gulf is also focused on making a difference for customers, partners and communities through strong CSR commitments.

Recognised as a leading insurance brand, GIG Gulf has been winning several awards for its quality of services and products, most recently winning, The Health Insurer of the Year award by MENAIR 2023 Award, The Middle East Leadership Awards and received the ISO 2700 Certificate.

