DUBAI - The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) 's "Ma'ashi" platform aims to redesign services and offer timely and user-friendly digital solutions, while fulfilling the UAE pension authority's strategy to provide customers with proactive solutions.

As the GITEX 2024 Exhibition concludes today, the GPSSA highlighted its preparedness plan to officially launch the Ma'ashi platform on 28th October 2024, where employers, insured individuals, pensions, and beneficiaries can access updated and new digital services.

The GPSSA has also introduced the working mechanism of its artificial intelligence (AI) Based Chatbot. This interactive service runs automating customer happiness services that raise the efficiency and speed of services.

Dr. Maysa Rashed Ghadeer, Director of the Government Communications Office at GPSSA, said, "One of the most important features of the Ma'ashi platform is that it empowers insured individuals to manage their own accounts smoothly and without hassle. They can keep track of their contribution rates, monitor their monthly payments, request statements, track employment years and calculate pension rates or their end-of-service gratuity alongside other services."

She added, "We expect a major qualitative leap in the mechanism of providing services, follow-ups and completions with the launch of the Ma'ashi platform, and aspire that our 20,000 plus employers, 144,000 plus insured, and over 48,000 pensioners and beneficiaries will enjoy the update."

Dr. Ghadeer stated that the platform preserves users' rights by addressing insurance evasion and registration issues, while assisting the insured when and if assigned to other systems in the UAE.