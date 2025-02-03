Muscat, Oman – GIG Gulf is proud to announce a significant milestone in its expansion and commitment to serving the Omani market. As part of our ongoing growth strategy, we are relocating our Oman headquarters to a new, larger office in Ghala Heights. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to Oman and its future.

In addition to the new Oman headquarters, we are excited to unveil our largest retail shop in the country, strategically located on the ground floor of our new office. With this expansion, GIG Gulf strengthens its presence in the country, now operating a total of five branches across Oman.

This relocation and expansion are key components of our strategic vision, enabling us to broaden our product offerings, improve service quality, and elevate the overall customer experience. The new office and retail space will enable us to better support our growing customer base as we are strengthening our partnerships across Oman. Furthermore, this initiative aligns with the nation’s Vision 2040 by fostering investment in infrastructure, innovation, and talent development, reinforcing our commitment to sustainable growth and long-term success in the region.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Oman and taking this significant step forward,” said Mehdi Salim Said Al Harthy, General Manager GIG Gulf Oman. “Our new headquarters and retail shop in Ghala Heights reflect our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional service and convenience to our customers and partners.”

In addition to this expansion, GIG Gulf has been named Health Insurer of the Year at the prestigious 2025 MENA Intelligent Insurer (Previously MENA IR) Awards. This marks the third time GIG Gulf has received this honor, having also won in 2022 and 2023. The award underscores our dedication to delivering innovative, customer-focused health insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of the MENA region. With a strong emphasis on simplifying healthcare access, leveraging cutting-edge digital tools, and providing unmatched service excellence, we continue to lead the way in redefining the insurance experience.

As GIG Gulf celebrates these milestones, the company remains committed to empowering our customers with the confidence to protect what matters most ensuring their health, well-being, and peace of mind.

-Ends-

ABOUT GIG GULF

GIG Gulf is part of the Gulf Insurance Group (GIG), the #1 largest regional composite insurer with companies in Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates. Its reported consolidated assets stand at US$3.8 billion as of 31 December 2023.

GIG Gulf is an ‘A’ rated regional insurer with a top 5 position in each of its markets. GIG Gulf has been present in the GCC region for over 70 years with a strategic focus on both growth and investments and is a 1-stop shop offering a wide range of insurance products and services that cater to a broad variety of needs for corporates, SMEs, and individual customers throughout UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar. GIG Gulf also owns a 50% stake in GIG Saudi.

GIG Gulf is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a holding company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

With a workforce of over 800 employees across 12 branches and retail shops region-wide and over 1 million customers, GIG Gulf is a caring partner that encourages customers to achieve their goals and live an inspiring and fulfilling life. Obsessed with customer feedback and continuously evolving to become the region’s digital insurer of reference, GIG Gulf is also focused on making a difference for customers, partners and communities through strong CSR commitments.

Recognised as a leading insurance brand, GIG Gulf has been winning several awards for its quality of services and products, most recently winning, The Health Insurer of the Year award by MENA II 2022, 2023 and 2025 Award, The Middle East Leadership Awards and received the ISO 2700 Certificate.

For more information, visit www.gig-gulf.com and follow us on:

https://twitter.com/giggulf

https://www.linkedin.com/company/giggulf

https://www.facebook.com/giggulf/

https://www.instagram.com/giggulf/

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

GIG:

Hayley Clements

Regional Communications Manager

Hayley.clements@gig-gulf.com

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and GIG GULF’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. GIG GULF undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.