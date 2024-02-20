Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Code 81 announced its official launch in the UAE, ushering in a new era of transformative digital solutions and services. The spin-off entity operates autonomously within the technology cluster of Ghobash Group – a progressive and diversified UAE business conglomerate. This move aligns seamlessly with the Group's strategic priority of becoming a value-added services and solutions provider across all of its verticals and establishing itself as a key partner to its clients.

Code 81’s deep-rooted association with Ghobash Group’s technology cluster ensures that the Company benefits from not only the Group’s unrivalled resilience and resourcefulness, but also the rich legacy of its market-leading sister company, CNS Middle East, which has served as a pioneering entity within the IT industry for over 3 decades. The Code 81 team, during their tenure at CNS, has accumulated a wealth of collective experience and managed significant accounts, undertaking transformative projects that have set a solid foundation for their future endeavors.

“Our legacy across the region’s IT sector, as well as our ongoing commitment to growth and development compel us to stay at the forefront of technological innovation and perpetually enable a better future,” said Hasan Metla, CEO of Ghobash Group’s operating companies. “The goal of delivering greater agility, along with new ways of thinking and working have inspired the creation of Code 81, as a spin-off from CNS. Together with our clients and partners, Code 81 will dedicate itself to deploying technology which answers to the needs of tomorrow’s world.” This dedication underpins Code 81's mission: “Coding a better future by building the best in-class digital transformation products and solutions, we are dedicated to enriching people’s lives and helping businesses thrive”.

Bringing together a regional and global network of best-of-breed strategic technology principals and partners, Code 81 will leverage the power of global insights, relationships, collaboration and learning to deliver the next generation of Data Analytics, AI & ML, Low Code Application Development, Automation and Cloud technology. The team will also extend specialized, innovative, and customized solutions for various industry sectors, including both government and private sector enterprises, healthcare, telecom and FSIs, amongst others. This initiative positions Code 81 as a premier team, set to become the trusted advisor for all client technological needs, epitomizing innovation, and partnership.

“We stand for unrivalled excellence and world-class service delivery,” said Nader Paslar, Code 81’s Managing Director. “Our focus will be on our well-established core capabilities and prioritizing a uniquely customer-focused and agile approach, founded on fostering a better understanding of our client’s needs and aspirations, in order to build the best in-class digital transformation products and solutions.”

About CODE 81

Established in 2023, Code 81 operates autonomously within the technology cluster of Ghobash Group as a highly agile service driven organization. Committed to enabling progressive thinkers and coding a better future, the Company builds best-in-class digital transformation products and solutions, leveraging the next generation of Data Analytics, AI & ML, Low Code Application Development, Automation and Cloud technologies. Extending a unique approach to delivering impactful, game-changing results, the Code 81 team leverage technology and the power of innovation to make a positive impact on the world. Driven by the ingenuity of people and cutting-edge technology, we are here to shape the future by building best-in-class digital products and solutions that enrich people’s lives.

About Ghobash Group:

Established in 1981 with its headquarters in the UAE, Ghobash Group serves as one of the region’s premier privately-owned business conglomerates. Operating in a diverse range of sectors, primarily technology, energy, chemicals, healthcare, and real estate, the Group has expanded its reach by forging strategic partnerships with key stakeholders who align with its core values. Central to its corporate strategy is the commitment to being a trusted advisor to its partners and clients, emphasizing innovation, and generating lasting impact. Today with a diverse team of 1,750+ professionals, extensive regional experience, strong financial backing, and unrivalled operational capabilities, Ghobash Group ventures confidently into the future, dedicated to pushing the boundaries for innovation and customer satisfaction.

